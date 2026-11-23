Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to choose his Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential ticket over the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance in the 2027 general election, highlighting his experience in governance, regional political alliances and plans to unite the country.

Makinde, who is seeking the presidency alongside Ibrahim Shekarau’s associate, Daura, said his candidacy offered an opportunity to preserve the historical political partnership between the Southwest and the North, which he credited with helping to maintain Nigeria’s stability during periods of crisis.

The governor made the case for his ticket during an appearance on The Rooftop Podcast, where he identified his record in Oyo State, the youthful composition of his team and his proposed government of national unity as reasons Nigerians should support him.

He argued that the Southwest-North alliance had played an important role in preventing instability in the country, citing the casualties recorded in both regions during Nigeria’s first military coup.

According to him, the historical relationship between the two regions remains relevant to Nigeria’s political stability and is one of the strengths his presidential ticket would bring to the country.

“If you even go back to the first military coup in Nigeria, the people that were wasted were basically the north and southwest, because we’re always in the forefront of stability for the country, and that is what we have brought to the table,” he said.

Makinde also urged Nigerians to consider his record as governor of Oyo State, maintaining that his administration’s performance and policy commitments provided a basis for assessing his capacity to lead the country.

He said his political promises were designed to be measurable, allowing Nigerians to hold him accountable for their implementation rather than judge his candidacy solely on campaign declarations.

On national unity, the governor proposed a transitional government that would bring different political and regional interests together to address the country’s challenges.

He disclosed that he was prepared to head the proposed arrangement but would not seek to benefit from its eventual outcome by remaining in office.

Makinde explained that removing himself from benefiting from the transition would allow him to make decisions without personal political interests influencing his judgment.

“I can lead it, but I will not be a beneficiary of the outcome because if I’m looking at myself benefiting from that outcome, it may cloud my judgment and also block how I will take that decision,” he said.

He maintained that a government of national unity was necessary to tackle insecurity and other challenges affecting different parts of the country, stressing that the problems required a collective response rather than region-specific solutions.

“And a government of national unity, because, you know, you look at insecurity and things fueling it all around the country. It’s not limited to any area,” Makinde said.