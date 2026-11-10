2027: Why majority of opposition members support Tinubu—Agbese

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has attributed the growing support for President Bola Tinubu among opposition lawmakers in the House to the inclusive and people-centered leadership style of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Agbese (LP-Benue) stated this during a media chat in Abuja, where he reiterated his support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He observed that Tajudeen’s all-inclusive and non-discriminatory approach to managing the 10th Assembly had helped bridge political differences and foster cooperation among lawmakers, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Agbese argued that the Speaker had demonstrated that effective leadership was not about favouring members of the ruling party but ensuring that every lawmaker had a sense of belonging and an opportunity to contribute to the affairs of the legislature.

“In his firm belief in the ‘joint task project’ of the 10th Assembly, Speaker Abbas had ensured that members cutting across all political parties are carried along in terms of chairmanship, deputy chairmanships and memberships of key committees of the House.

“Even in the chairmanships and memberships composition of critical ad-hoc committees of the House, you will observe that the Speaker has been very democratic and all-inclusive in carrying everyone along,” he said.

According to him, Speaker Tajudeen has sustained an atmosphere of consultation, mutual respect and accommodation, allowing members of different political parties to work together in pursuit of common national interests.

Agbese said the Speaker’s leadership had also helped shift attention from partisan divisions to issues affecting Nigerians, including economic development, security, infrastructure, employment and improved living conditions.

He noted that lawmakers, regardless of their political platforms, were primarily representatives of their constituencies and had a responsibility to support policies and programmes capable of improving the lives of their constituents.

The Deputy Spokesperson maintained that the growing cooperation between opposition lawmakers and the President’s administration should be understood within the context of the leadership environment created by Abbas, rather than merely as a product of party politics.

He said the Speaker’s ability to carry all members along had strengthened unity in the House and encouraged lawmakers to assess government policies on their merits and support initiatives considered beneficial to the country.

The Benue lawmaker added that the approach was particularly important as political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that national development required collaboration across party lines.

He said the experience in the House demonstrated that political differences should not prevent elected representatives from working together in the interest of the country.