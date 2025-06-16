2027: Why is Senator Omo-Agege playing the ostrich?

By Matthew Kwode

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election, Delta State’s political landscape is now charged with renewed hope and strong optimism for victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

The recent defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC has dramatically reshaped the state’s political dynamics, sparking optimism among APC faithful. This seismic shift was widely hailed as a unifying force, with the potential to reinvigorate the party’s fortunes.

Under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, the APC has made notable gains in grassroots empowerment, positively impacting over 10,000 individuals across Delta’s 270 wards. Initiatives targeting the welfare of more than 8,100 widows further underscore the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance. These efforts have fostered a spirit of collaboration among long-standing and newly integrated APC members, earning Oborevwori widespread acclaim as a transformative leader. Supporters have expressed gratitude, offering prayers for his continued success alongside that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming elections.

However, despite these strides, internal cracks threaten the cohesion of the APC, with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, emerging as a key source of discord. To bridge the widening gaps, the party convened a series of unity meetings, culminating in a landmark gathering on June 8, 2025, at the Wetland Hotel in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area. Attended by top leaders and critical stakeholders, the meeting was praised as a major political event in Delta Central, comparable in scale and impact to a presidential rally.

Yet, the conspicuous absence of Senator Omo-Agege cast a shadow over the occasion. Reports indicate that not only did he deliberately skip the meeting, but he also allegedly instructed his loyalists, including key figures from Ughelli North Constituency 1, Udu, and the Ethiope Federal Constituency, to boycott it. This move has fueled speculation about his motives and raised serious concerns about his commitment to the APC’s collective agenda ahead of 2027.

Political observers suggest that Omo-Agege’s absence was a calculated act, possibly designed to undermine the APC’s growing momentum in Delta State. A similar pattern was noted during the 2023 elections, when allegations emerged that his faction adopted a “trade-by-barter” strategy, mobilising support for the Labour Party at the presidential level while backing APC candidates for legislative positions, particularly in the Ethiope Federal Constituency. This dual-track approach, replicated across various LGAs, is believed to have contributed to President Tinubu falling short of the 25% threshold in Delta.

Omo-Agege’s tendency to prioritize personal ambition over party unity has long drawn criticism. During the APC’s 2023 presidential primaries, he was reportedly opposed to Tinubu’s candidacy, aligning instead with rival aspirants. Critics now warn that he may be reviving similar tactics, potentially jeopardizing the APC’s efforts to secure a decisive victory in 2027. His reluctance to align with Oborevwori, whose leadership has united most party factions, further isolates him within the party structure.

The APC in Delta State stands at a pivotal crossroads. Internal resistance, particularly from figures like Omo-Agege, risks undermining the party’s hard-earned gains. The leadership must act decisively to reconcile differences and reinforce cohesion. Governor Oborevwori’s strategy, rooted in grassroots engagement, inclusive governance, and coordinated messaging, offers a proven template for consolidation. His defection has injected renewed strength and direction into the party, with the vast majority of members rallying behind his leadership. Only Omo-Agege’s faction remains conspicuously aloof.

With the sustenance of the momentum generated by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s leadership through stakeholder collaboration and with him as captain of the APC’s ship, the party is surely sailing to victory. No man can stop the APC from overwhelming victory in 2027.

Therefore, it is in the best interest of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his tendency to fall in line and work in harmony with others for the victory of the APC in 2027.

