2027: Why I’m mobilising support for Tinubu — Atiku’s son

One of the biological sons of former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar has declared that his decision to work for a fresh mandate for President Bola Tinubu was a matter of personal conviction.

Honourable Abba Atiku Abubakar made the remarks on Friday at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat, where he led members of his support group, Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation (HBTO), to donate 10 support buses to assist the party in its campaigns ahead of forthcoming general elections.

Addressing journalists, Abba Atiku Abubakar maintained that he was convinced in his choice of his father’s main rival as the best candidate for next January’s presidential election.

He said: I recognise that political decisions, particularly those that differ from the positions of individuals with whom one shares personal or family relationships, often attract considerable public attention. I am equally conscious that my own political decision may be viewed within this context.

“However, I wish to make one fundamental point: political conviction is a matter of personal judgement, conscience and the freedom of every individual to make independent choices.

“My decision to establish and lead the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation is a deliberate political choice, one I have made in my personal capacity and with a firm belief in the direction we have chosen to pursue. I hold no reservations about the right of others to their differing political opinions, just as I expect my own convictions to be respected.

“Our democracy is strengthened when individuals are free to make independent political choices, engage in constructive dialogue and support the leadership and political platforms they believe best represent their aspirations.

“It is within this spirit that HBTO was established.”

Amidst scathing indictment of President Tinubu’s economic reforms, Atiku’s son said the policies were tough but urged Nigerians to consider the opportunities and long-term benefits that several of these initiatives are designed to deliver.

“Our political direction is informed by our assessment of the reforms and policy interventions undertaken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assuming office.

“We acknowledge that the reforms have come with difficult adjustments for Nigerians. However, we believe it is equally important to recognise the progress, opportunities and long-term benefits that several of these initiatives are designed to deliver.

“Across different sectors of the economy, the administration has introduced interventions aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges and repositioning the country for sustainable growth.

“For instance, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has opened new opportunities for students to access interest-free educational loans, helping to ease the financial burden on families and improve access to higher education. Its wider intervention in supporting eligible graduates with access to start-up financing is also an important step towards encouraging entrepreneurship and economic independence.

“Similarly, ongoing investments in road infrastructure and other critical transportation networks are improving connectivity, facilitating the movement of goods and services, and strengthening economic activities across the country.

“We also recognise the increased revenue allocations to state governments through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). These additional resources have provided state governments with greater fiscal capacity to meet their obligations, including the payment of salaries, pensions and other outstanding commitments.

“Public sector workers have also benefited from improved fiscal capacity at different levels of government, alongside interventions aimed at cushioning the effects of prevailing economic realities, including the recent N70,000 transportation support.

“These are some of the considerations that have reinforced our conviction that the administration’s reform agenda deserves support and an opportunity to deliver its long-term objectives.“