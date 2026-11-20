Anambra State Government has explained that the removal of a campaign billboard belonging to Senator Victor Umeh, which featured Peter Obi, was due to an alleged violation of the state’s Signage Act, 2010, and not because of the identity or political affiliation of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate.

The government dismissed claims that the billboard was pulled down because it displayed Obi’s photograph, describing the allegations as false, misleading and a distortion of the circumstances surrounding the enforcement action.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor, said Umeh had paid the required signage fee, but Obi had allegedly failed to fulfil the same payment obligation.

Mefor accused the senator of failing to ensure full compliance with the state’s signage regulations before using the billboard to promote the NDC presidential candidate.

He maintained that the removal was carried out in line with the law, which was enacted during Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra State.

The statement read, “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to claims in some quarters that Senator Victor Umeh’s billboard was pulled down because it bore the image of His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi. This claim is false, misleading, and a deliberate distortion of the facts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the billboard was not pulled down because of Peter Obi’s image.

“The fact is this: While Senator Victor Umeh has duly paid his signage fee, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi has not.

“Rather than ensure compliance, the Distinguished Senator decided to use his billboard to campaign for the NDC presidential candidate, in clear contravention of the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010, a law enacted by the Peter Obi administration itself.

“The enforcement action was therefore carried out strictly in accordance with the law, and not on account of any person, personality, or political affiliation.

“Let it also be emphasised that any combined billboard campaign involving a candidate or candidates yet to comply with the signage law will be met with similar enforcement, irrespective of party or status.”

The commissioner said the state government remained committed to enforcing existing laws fairly and transparently, irrespective of the political standing of individuals involved.

He added that the government would continue to uphold due process and ensure equal treatment in the regulation of outdoor advertising across the state.

Mefor urged members of the public to disregard what he described as misleading accounts of the incident and rely on the government’s explanation.