2027: We’re working with security agencies to protect corps members – NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has assured corps members and their parents that the scheme is working with security agencies to protect them during the 2027 general elections.

Nafiu said the NYSC was engaging the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security and intelligence agencies to secure their commitment to the safety of corps members who would participate in the electoral process.

He gave the assurance during a working visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State, where he addressed members of the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II undergoing the three-week orientation exercise.

“Security of lives and properties of not only the corps members but also our staff is a priority to the NYSC management under my leadership,” Nafiu said.

The NYSC DG said the scheme was working to ensure that corps members were included in the operational plans of security agencies for the elections.

“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve engaged with the military hierarchies, the police hierarchy, the DSS and all security and intelligence agencies to get their commitment and make them realise that we should be part of their overall operational design for the forthcoming election.

“So parents and corps members should be assured that their security and safety are guaranteed,” he said.

Nafiu described the NYSC as a critical stakeholder in elections, including off-cycle polls, and said its preparations were being aligned with the Federal Government’s security architecture. He added that measures had also been introduced to improve the safety of corps members travelling to orientation camps.

The NYSC DG urged corps members to embrace discipline, patriotism and responsible conduct, describing the scheme as a platform for leadership development, character formation and national integration.

He advised the participants to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, introduced in 2012, to acquire practical skills and prepare for life after their service year.

“SAED is a way of helping you to start something and not to kill idleness post-NYSC,” he said, noting that rising unemployment had made it difficult for graduates to depend solely on paid employment.

“We all want to get employed, gainfully employed, pick up jobs after our NYSC experience. But history has taught us that’s no longer the case,” he said.

Nafiu urged corps members to develop vocational and digital skills, pursue online training and obtain certificates to improve their employment and business prospects.

“Go on YouTube. There are opportunities. You can do training, AI training, basic ones, free of charge. Some with just a little amount. You get certificates,” he said.

He also disclosed that the NYSC was testing telehealth training and licensing for corps members in Abuja, with plans to extend the programme to other orientation camps if the pilot scheme proved successful.

Earlier, the Oyo State Coordinator of the NYSC, Kayode Ola Peters, said 4,547 corps members registered for the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation exercise in the state. The figure comprised 1,651 males and 2,896 females.

Peters commended the corps members for their conduct and participation in camp activities, saying they had demonstrated discipline and readiness to contribute to national development.

“These patriotic Nigerians have demonstrated exceptional and commendable character in participating actively in various camp activities,” he said.

He added that corps members assigned administrative responsibilities, including platoon leaders, hostel governors, environmental and sanitation police, market police and camp directors, were performing their duties effectively.

Peters also reported improvements to the camp within the previous six months, including the construction of a new kitchen and dining hall, tiling of the 5,000-capacity multipurpose hall, procurement of 800 additional mattresses and purchase of 2,000 plastic chairs.

He said the camp continued to receive support from the Oyo State Government, security agencies, host communities and other stakeholders, adding that the collaboration had improved the running of the scheme.

However, he identified the need for at least 500 double bunk beds and an additional 1,000-capacity hostel to address accommodation challenges caused by the increasing number of corps members deployed to the state.

During the visit, Nafiu laid the foundation for the construction of a 500-capacity hostel at the camp, with the project expected to increase accommodation capacity and improve welfare during orientation exercises.

The visit also featured the presentation of cash gifts to selected corps members, the donation of three cows to the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II participants and a cultural display by the corps members.