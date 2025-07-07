2027: We’re unfazed by opposition coalition — APC Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains confident and unperturbed by the emerging coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the APC state chairman, the party’s growing dominance is attributed to Governor Francis Nwifuru’s performance and popularity.

“So far coalition of political parties is concerned, nobody should panic. APC is on course and Mr. President is trying to fix the things that have taken decades to fix and I believe very strongly that Mr. President in partnership with Governors of states are working very hard to ensure that Nigeria competes favorably with other countries of the world,” Emegha said.

The APC has welcomed defectors from opposition parties, including Hon. Joseph Nwobashi, who represents Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, and three members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Emegha disclosed that talks are ongoing with other federal lawmakers in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), suggesting that further defections are imminent.

“By a few weeks now, you will see another National Assembly member defecting to join me in APC and that is how prepared we are, it’s just simple…

“So, in a few weeks now, it might not be up to two weeks, you will see another House of Reps member joining APC here in Ebonyi. So, that is how prepared I am against 2027. You will be surprised what will happen in few weeks now,” he said.