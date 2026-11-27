The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa State, Nathaniel Christopher, has promised to harness the state’s natural and human resources to transform it into the economic hub of Nigeria.

He stated this during a town hall meeting organised by a support group sponsored by his wife to introduce him and his plans to the people of Adamawa State.

The candidate promised to invest in solar-energy-driven agriculture, irrigation farming, agricultural processing and dredging of Rivers Benue and Kiri for electricity generation.

The governorship hopeful, who has already invested in compressed natural gas (CNG) in the state, said meat packaging would be given priority when he becomes governor.

He said these initiatives would create employment, boost revenue and move Adamawa from raw material production to an industrial development state.

He also urged eligible residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that voting remained essential to achieving the proposed reforms and transforming the state.

Dr Yunus Tanko, National Coordinator of Adewale Adebayo’s 2027 Campaign Council, commended the SDP governorship candidate for his plans to develop Adamawa through natural resources and internally generated revenue.

He charged the campaign team to intensify grassroots mobilisation across the 21 local government areas to strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

The convener of the event and wife of the governorship candidate, Mrs Vivian Nathaniel, emphasised the need for supporters, particularly wives of political candidates and representatives of different ethnic groups, to move beyond attending political meetings and actively campaign at the grassroots.

According to her, supporters should take campaigns and posters to their neighbourhoods, engage residents and explain the candidate’s vision of building an egalitarian society that promotes equal opportunities and development for Nigerians.

She said the 2027 election should not be determined by money, propaganda, popularity or political influence alone, but by the ability of candidates to demonstrate integrity, discipline, experience and the capacity to deliver good governance.

She challenged the audience to carefully examine the character and competence of those seeking public office, arguing that competence without character could lead to abuse of power, while good character without competence might result in ineffective leadership.

She called for meaningful youth participation in governance and decision-making, stressing that young people deserve opportunities to contribute their ideas, develop their talents and shape the future of the state.

She urged supporters to see the 2027 elections as an opportunity to make informed political choices and work towards a future that offers economic prosperity, inclusion and improved living conditions for the people of Adamawa State.

The deputy governorship candidate, Dr Fauziya Ahmed Rufai, in her speech, described the governorship candidate as a rare political figure whose leadership qualities are anchored on character and competence.

Noting that she joined the candidate because of what his blueprint holds for the people of the state, she said: “I can assure you that Adamawa will be the economy hub when he becomes the governor next year.”