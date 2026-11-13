2027: We’ll reciprocate Tinubu’s good works with massive votes in Ogun, Yayi vows

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of massive electoral support from Ogun State in the 2027 general elections, saying the people will reciprocate his administration’s achievements with their votes.

Adeola,gave the assurance on Thursday, in Abeokuta, during the IBD/Inumidun Squad Mega Rally, organised to mobilise support for Tinubu, his governorship ambition and other APC candidates in the state.

He maintained that Tinubu deserved a second term in office, particularly in view of his administration’s interventions in infrastructure, education and workers’ welfare.

Senator Adeola said the President had demonstrated the courage to take difficult but necessary decisions for the long-term development of the country, adding that the gains recorded so far should be sustained.

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“We strongly believe that his administration deserves a second term. President Tinubu has demonstrated the courage to take difficult decisions for the long-term benefit of our country, and the gains already recorded must be consolidated,” he said.

Highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, Adeola mentioned the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the establishment of three federal tertiary institutions in Ogun State and interventions aimed at resolving pension-related challenges.

He urged APC leaders, stakeholders and supporters across the state to demonstrate their appreciation of the President’s performance through their votes in the forthcoming elections.

Adeola specifically announced that the party was targeting two million votes for all its candidates in Ogun State, spanning the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“We, as leaders and stakeholders in Ogun State, are committed to reciprocating the good work of our President through our votes. We are targeting two million votes for all APC candidates, from top to bottom,” he declared.

Speaking on his vision for Ogun State, the APC candidate called for continuity in governance, describing the emergence of another APC administration after Governor Dapo Abiodun as an opportunity to sustain the state’s development drive.

He pledged to build on Abiodun’s achievements, address identified gaps and introduce further initiatives that would accelerate development across the state if elected governor.

The State party’s chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, explained that the IBD/Inumidun Mega Rally was aimed at creating political awareness and strengthening the party’s mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

He charged party members to return to their respective local government areas and wards to sensitise residents and canvass support for APC candidates, describing the party as a progressive platform committed to development.

The convener, Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun, in his remarks described the rally as a reflection of the unity and collective determination of party members to advance the interests of Ogun State.

He urged members to sustain unity, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and constructive engagement, stressing that these values were essential to the party’s collective success.