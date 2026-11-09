2027: We’ll protect votes from the polling unit—Zamfara NDC

The supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Zamfara State have vowed to defend every vote cast for Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa in the 2027 governorship election.
In a statement issued on Monday in Gusau, the group, led by Muhammad Sagir, warned those planning to rig the 2027 general elections, saying its members would protect votes cast at polling units.
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“We will remain at the polling unit until our candidate for Governorship Senator Kabir Marafa is declared the winner with the highest electorate lawful votes.
“There is no way to rig an election. Rigging is a thing of the past. We have countless ways to protect our vote.”
According to the NDC supporters, they would be happier if the 2027 election was conducted freely and fairly and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa emerged as the winner.
“The people of Zamfara have seen leadership that promises and fails.
“We will mobilize grassroots support, help competent, accountable leaders like Senator Kabir Garba Marafa for meaningful development in the State,” they concluded.
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