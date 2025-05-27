2027: We’ll give you one million votes — Southern Kaduna youths assure Tinubu

The Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum has pledged to deliver one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing his administration’s recent interventions in the region.

In a statement released by the Forum’s Director of Research and Documentation, Engr. Seth Habila Bakut, the group expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for what they described as his benevolence toward Southern Kaduna.

The Forum particularly acknowledged the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Kafanchan and the newly approved Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia as key milestones.

They also lauded Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for supporting these developments, including the donation of over 170 hectares of land for the university’s permanent site.

“This act of generosity will be long remembered,” Engr. Bakut stated.

The group further commended Rep. Dr. Amos Gwamna Magaji for his role in facilitating the siting of the FMC, noting that his commitment endured despite resistance from unexpected quarters.

“We recognize Rep. Amos Gwamna Magaji for attracting multi-billion naira capital projects to our region, significantly addressing longstanding infrastructure deficits,” the statement added.

Reaffirming their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Forum assured President Tinubu, Governor Sani, and other party leaders of their unwavering support ahead of the next elections.

They also thanked the people of Southern Kaduna for standing behind APC-led efforts in the region.

Engr. Bakut maintained that the significance of the recent federal projects should not be diminished by what he described as narrative manipulation aimed at discrediting the contributions of the president and governor.

“These institutions were made possible through the benevolence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the benefit of our region.

“Any attempt by individuals to claim sole credit for these achievements is not only misleading but undermines the presidency and risks denying our region future developmental opportunities.”

