The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has promised to sell petrol at N200 per litre without subsidy if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Adebayo made the promise on Friday at an SDP town hall meeting attended by party leaders, candidates and supporters in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He said his administration would achieve the proposed price by tackling corruption in the petroleum sector, adding that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) could still make a profit while selling petrol at the proposed rate.

“We will give you petrol for N200 per litre without subsidy. We will sell it for N200, and NNPC will still make a profit because we will stop funding corruption,” he said.

The SDP candidate also urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general election to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that criticising the government without participating in elections would not bring a change in leadership.

“A bad government does not go by you abusing it. A bad government does not go by you shouting. A government goes by you voting it out. The government does not care whether you abuse it, but it cares whether you vote. So, you must vote,” he said.

Adebayo said the election would determine whether Nigeria’s resources and political power would serve the interests of its citizens or remain in the hands of a privileged few.

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“What is at stake in 2027 is whether Nigeria belongs to the people or whether Nigeria belongs to the cabal. You must say with your mouth and tell your neighbours that Nigeria belongs to the Nigerian people,” he declared.

He said the SDP was presenting an alternative programme to address poverty, insecurity, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

On agriculture, Adebayo said Nasarawa and neighbouring states had the capacity to contribute to food production across Nigeria and other African countries.

“Nasarawa alone can feed Nigeria. Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory have the capacity to feed the whole of Africa,” he said.

He also promised free, compulsory and quality education, particularly for children who do not have access to formal schooling.

Addressing the Almajiri system, he said an SDP-led government would ensure that children received both religious and formal education.

“You will not see Almajiri children roaming the streets. They will be in the madrasa, and they will be in school,” he said.

On healthcare, the presidential candidate promised to establish a Federal Medical Centre in every federal constituency and introduce compulsory medical check-ups four times a year.

He also pledged free medical consultations and medication for Nigerians.

“Consultation will be free, medication will be free for everyone in Nasarawa and Nigeria,” he said.

Adebayo further promised to develop Nasarawa’s mineral resources, including gold, coal, lithium and copper, to create jobs and improve the economy of host communities.

He said his administration would also provide employment opportunities for Nigerians, including persons living with disabilities.

“There will be employment for everyone willing to work. Even people with disabilities, those who cannot see, hear, speak or walk, will have employment opportunities,” he said.