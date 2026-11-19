Daughter of former Oyo State Governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, Olamide Alao-Akala, has declared the readiness of the late governor’s political structure to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

She added that efforts are underway to mobilise the political machinery associated with her late father towards the party’s electoral success in Ogbomoso.

Olamide, an entrepreneur, made the declaration while speaking with journalists at the 3rd Lam Adesina Memorial Lecture Series, where she paid tribute to the memory of the late former governor, describing him as a great leader whose contributions to Oyo State deserved lasting recognition. She expressed delight at the continued remembrance of Lam Adesina, noting that the memorial lecture was an important avenue to celebrate his life and enduring contributions.

“The life Akala lived even before he became a politician was worthy of emulation. Ogbomoso ran through his veins, and everything he did was to make the people and the town better,” she said.

She, however, said the family and political associates were prepared to work towards delivering votes for President Tinubu and the party’s candidates in Ogbomoso.

“We are doing our very best to make sure that we deliver our votes for the President. Not just the president, but also for the other candidates carrying the APC tickets,” she stated.

Olamide also welcomed the return of her father’s former aides, Alhaji Gbadegesin Rasak and Segun Ogunwuyi, to the Peace Movement, describing their political realignment as a positive development.