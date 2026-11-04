2027: We want people to stop stealing public funds – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to tackle corruption and ensure public funds are used for the welfare of Nigerians if elected president in 2027.

Obi made the pledge during a town hall meeting in Calabar on Wednesday, where he outlined his priorities, including national unity, security, education and healthcare.

Obi said his administration would confront corruption decisively and discourage the diversion of public funds for personal gain.

“We will fight corruption head-on. We want people to stop stealing public money. Public money must be used for public good and for the welfare of the people,” he said.

On insecurity, Obi said national unity was necessary to build the strength required to tackle the country’s security challenges.

“Our commitment is to unite Nigeria. Nigeria today is not united. If we unite Nigeria today, we will have the strength to fight insecurity,” he said.

He also vowed that security agencies under his administration would pursue kidnappers into their hideouts and work to rescue abducted schoolchildren.

“Anybody that kidnaps school children and goes into the bush, we will be in that bush with him, wherever it is. We are not scared of him,” he said.

Obi further promised increased investment in education and healthcare, describing the sectors as essential to national development.

He said his political partnership represented a new approach to governance, based on shared responsibility and a commitment to national transformation.

“We represent a new Nigeria that is possible. We represent a governance that people have not seen in Nigeria before,” he said.

The NDC candidate explained that the town hall meeting was organised to allow residents to ask questions, express concerns and seek clarification on issues affecting them.

“The style is to listen to you. You are free to ask any question. No restriction. Make any comment. That is why we are here,” he said.