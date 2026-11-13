2027: We need unity to actualise APC victory, Remi Tinubu tells party chieftains

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians, particularly women, to use their votes to protect, uphold and consolidate the progress made under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration by renewing their trust in the President.

She made the appeal while addressing the North-West APC Women Mega Rally in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The First Lady called on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State and other North-West states to strengthen their unity and cooperation to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success in the 2027 general elections.

The rally, which was attended by APC stakeholders, women’s groups, party supporters and other political leaders from across the North-West, provided an opportunity for the First Lady to assure the gathering that the country’s reform efforts were moving into a phase of prosperity and comfort.

Addressing party supporters, Senator Oluremi Tinubu also commiserated with the people over the security challenges affecting the North-West region and reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackling insecurity across the country.

The event, tagged North-West Women Stakeholders’ Mobilisation, Mega Rally and Empowerment Programme, also featured the distribution of empowerment items, including grinding machines, deep freezers, kiosks and hair dryers, to more than 2,000 beneficiaries from different parts of Zamfara State.

In their remarks, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle; the APC National Women Leader, Dr Alile Idele; and the Director-General of the Tinubu/Kashim Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, commended the First Lady for her continued support for women’s empowerment and development across the country.

They also emphasised the importance of unity, political participation and collective commitment to achieving the party’s objectives in the forthcoming general elections.

The event ended with renewed calls for greater cooperation among party members and continued support for women’s participation in politics and national development.