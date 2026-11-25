The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged voters in Edo to remain at their polling units after casting their ballots in the 2027 general elections to ensure their votes are counted and protected.

Obi made the call on Wednesday during an NDC campaign rally in Benin City, where he urged supporters to also volunteer as polling agents and monitor the electoral process until the counting of votes was completed.

“When you vote, don’t go home. Stay there until your vote is counted. We don’t want them to rig us out,” he told the crowd.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigerians must prevent a recurrence of what he described as the shortcomings of the 2023 general elections, insisting that the country needed a credible electoral process to achieve meaningful progress.

“We don’t want what happened in 2023 to happen again. We will get it right this time because we want to build a better society,” he said.

Outlining his priorities ahead of the 2027 election, Obi identified national unity, security, education, job creation and the fight against corruption as key areas of focus.

He also spoke about his proposed political partnership with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying their proposed administration would prioritise national unity, security and inclusive governance.

“I want to assure you that the government of Obi and Kwankwaso will unite Nigeria. We will secure Nigeria, and we will give you an opportunity to be part of the government,” he said.

On the fight against corruption, Obi pledged that public resources would be managed in the interest of Nigerians rather than diverted for private benefits.

“We want a country where people will no longer steal public money. Public money must be used for public goods. That is what we want to do,” he said.

He also promised to strengthen school safety and protect children from kidnapping and other criminal activities, stressing that schools must provide secure environments for learning.

On the economy, the NDC candidate advocated a shift from consumption to production, arguing that increased domestic production would create employment opportunities and reduce poverty.

“We want to remove Nigeria from consumption to production so that all of you can have jobs,” he said.

Obi further promised to build an inclusive society where citizens could achieve their potential irrespective of their backgrounds.

“We want to build a country that cares for everybody. We want to build a society where a child of nobody can be somebody,” he said.

The NDC candidate also criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alleging that its policies had pushed Nigerians into poverty.

“Tinubu has put everybody into poverty. This poverty must not continue,” he said.

He described his proposed partnership with Kwankwaso as one anchored on compassion, dedication and a commitment to delivering on its promises.