2027: We didn’t endorse Tinubu/Ribadu presidency — Adamawa APC

Following the recent controversy within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term without his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the purported endorsement of a Tinubu/Ribadu ticket for 2027, the Adamawa State chapter of the APC has strongly refuted the media reports.

The party said it never endorsed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for any political position during a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Hong Local Government Area or anywhere else in Adamawa State.

In a statement titled “Refutal: Adamawa APC Endorses Tinubu, Ribadu”, signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Muhammed Abdullahi, and made available to Tribune Online, the party described the report as a “mischievous distortion” of the true purpose and outcome of the meeting.

According to the statement, “The stakeholders’ meeting was part of the party’s ongoing grassroots mobilisation tour across local government areas in the state.”

ALSO READ: Gov Ododo, Fanwo hail Yahaya Bello at 50

While refuting the media publication (not Nigerian Tribune), the spokesman said, “The attention of the Adamawa State chapter of the APC has been drawn to a news item circulating in some sections of the media regarding a purported endorsement of Tinubu/Ribadu.

“We wish to state categorically that the report is entirely misleading and misrepresents the purpose and proceedings of the meeting held in Hong,” he said.

The statement clarified that the gathering was organized to strengthen party unity, reenergize grassroots structures, and communicate the unanimous decision of the state, zonal, and national leadership of the APC to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

“The meeting was held in continuation of our ongoing local government tours aimed at mobilising our members and passing down the collective position of the party at all levels — that President Tinubu deserves another four-year term,” the statement noted.

The party clarified that while a vote of confidence was indeed passed in favour of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, an illustrious son of Adamawa State, for his strides as NSA, this should not be misconstrued as an endorsement for any political ambition.

“There is no basis or justification for endorsing the NSA or any appointee. Appointments are made solely at the discretion of Mr. President. We as a party respect that prerogative and cannot impose or preempt his decisions,” Abdullahi added.

The APC maintained that the commendation of Ribadu was purely in recognition of his contributions to national security and the positive image he brings to Adamawa State through his high-profile role in the Tinubu administration.

“We caution against reports that are meant to create unnecessary confusion and provoke division within the party. Such falsehoods will not distract us from our mission,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its loyalty and support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party unequivocally stated that it remains firmly behind him as the APC’s flag bearer for the 2027 elections.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE