The Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA), a cultural organisation, has commenced a campaign against violence ahead of the 2027 general election with the premiere of a documentary titled “No Be War”, officially launched during the 4th Freedom Vibes Summit held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Freedom Park in Lagos

The organisation gave assurance that its stakeholders remain committed to using film, music, satire and street theatre as potent tools to shift public consciousness away from political violence, vote-buying, ethnic and religious politics, towards issue-based voting.

The highly anticipated short film and campaign anthem, ‘No Be War’, first to be shot in Abeokuta, ahead of the 2027 poll, featured a cast spotlight and a collective civic pledge, which was a central highlight of the summit, while the production was overwhelmingly well received by delegates, civil society leaders, journalists and creative practitioners in attendance

The summit’s core theme, “The Vibes and the Ballot: Art, Power and the 2027 Choice,” recognised the critical role of environment and collaboration in creative storytelling.

The organisers, in a communique issued at the end of the summit, urged Nigerians, media partners and creative stakeholders to amplify the message of ‘No Be War’, to work collectively to protect creative freedom, and to ensure a peaceful and transparent democratic process in 2027.

The summit in its recommendation adopted resolutions and action points which include enforce ethical campaign frameworks and mandatory disclosures of political paid advertisement.

The communiques added that regulatory bodies, including the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), alongside creative guilds, must mandate explicit labeling such as paid political advertisement.

The summits added that creative guilds must enforce strict codes of ethics requiring executives who run for office or accept partisan campaign appointments to step down to preserve institutional neutrality.

The communique stated that the Federal Government and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) must aggressively combat piracy, resolve protracted CMO royalty disputes and disburse statutory levies so creatives can earn sustainable, independent incomes, the strongest defense against election-season financial co-optation.

It added that the National Assembly must amend Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act to explicitly exempt satire, parody, drama and artistic critique from prosecution as “cyberstalking”.

The communique stressed that regulatory boards such as the NFVCB must function strictly as age-rating advisory panels rather than instruments of prior restraint censorship over scripts, themes, or musical lyrics.

The delegates agreed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) must investigate and sanction state executives and security operatives who order illegal arrests or shut down private cultural venues over political performances.

The summit emphasized that entertainment guilds and distributor associations must prohibit collusive blacklisting cartels that impose arbitrary airplay bans or boycotts on outspoken creatives.

It said legal practitioners, human rights organizations and CSOs must strengthen rapid-response, pro bono legal defense networks to protect persecuted creatives and challenge SLAPPs.

The communique stated that media and digital literacy must be integrated into secondary school curricula nationwide to equip young citizens to detect AI deepfakes and FIMI, while content creators must practice strict digital hygiene, demanding paper trails behind scripts and refusing to amplify unverified or divisive claims.

The stakeholders pointed out that civil society holds global tech platforms (such as Meta and TikTok) accountable for monetization policies that reward sensationalism and tribal outrage.

The participants said media practitioners and broadcasters must prioritize developmental, conflict-sensitive reporting and grassroots outreach (including accessible Pidgin and local-language formats) during the 2027 election cycle, while citizens rely exclusively on the electoral commission for official election results.

The communique said artists, alumni and partners will scale community screenings, street theatre and multilingual voter education, encouraging citizens to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote their conscience.

The communique explained that Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA) is a cultural organization harnessing the transformative power of the arts to promote civic engagement, human rights and cultural diversity.