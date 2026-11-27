An international women’s organisation, supported by the European Union through UN Women, has mobilised support for women’s rights and safety in Kwara State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a one-day programme, organised under the From Margins to Mainstream (FmTM) project, in Ilorin, the organisers and lead for the Women and Youth Development Initiative (WOYODEV), Mrs Tosin Apiriola-Ajayi, urged women in the state to participate actively in the 2027 general elections and report cases of discrimination, intimidation and gender-based violence that may prevent them from taking part in politics.

Apiriola-Ajayi, who also enjoined the women, especially those seeking elective political offices, to support each other, called on stakeholders to protect the rights of women.

WOYODEV boss said that the project was designed to strengthen women’s political participation through awareness creation, grassroots mobilisation, institutional collaboration and advocacy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She added that the initiative is expected to promote greater inclusion of women in political processes and encourage relevant institutions and stakeholders to address such challenges limiting their participation.

Also speaking, the state co-ordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Jumoke Olawuyi, Esq., expressed optimism that women’s participation in the 2027 general elections would improve as more women become aware of their political rights and responsibilities.

Olawuyi, who said that solidarity is important in promoting greater female representation in politics and governance, emphasised support among women.

ALSO READ: No brilliant mind should be denied education because of poverty — ACU Chancellor

She urged women, who experience discrimination within political parties or face intimidation and violence because of their political involvement, to report such cases to the appropriate authorities.

According to her, relevant institutions are available to assist women whose political rights have been violated.

Olawuyi also advised youths against allowing themselves to be used to perpetrate electoral violence, urging them to exercise their voting rights responsibly without violating the rights of others.

In her presentation, the Senior Social Welfare Officer at the Kwara State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Dembo Suliat Bukola, who represented the State Commissioner, Chief Mrs. Folashade Opeyemi Oluwakemi, called for greater recognition and involvement of women in politics and leadership.

She noted that women should not be seen only as mothers, wives and carers, but also as leaders, decision-makers, professionals and agents of change, who contribute meaningfully to societal development.

According to her, women’s participation in politics brings different ideas, experiences and wisdom that can contribute to the development of communities and the state.

She, however, identified inadequate support, financial difficulties, discrimination and fear as some of the challenges discouraging women from participating actively in politics.

She stressed the need to encourage, support and empower women to take part in political activities and leadership positions.

The representative of the commissioner also called on stakeholders to create more opportunities for women to contest elections, participate in decision-making processes and contribute to governance.

She also urged political leaders, organisations, families and communities to support women and recognise importance of their voices, ideas and contributions to society.

She encouraged women to be courageous, prepared and willing to take advantage of leadership opportunities whenever they arise.

The meeting also featured discussions on the protection of women’s electoral rights, gender-based discrimination and violence in politics, as well as access to justice.

Participants were sensitised on legal provisions protecting women’s rights, including the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Kwara State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2020.

Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the NHRC, women’s organisations, youth groups and other civil society organisations attended the meeting.