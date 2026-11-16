Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has donated 25 campaign vehicles to Ebonyi in a bid to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2027 elections.

Tompolo, represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi, made the appeal during the inauguration of the Ebonyi State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, where he urged residents to support Tinubu for a second term to consolidate his administration’s reforms.

He said the movement, whose slogan is that “every door matters”, was established to take the President’s achievements and policies to households across the country.

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According to a statement by PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Media Unit, Ebonyi is the 26th state visited by the movement, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Tompolo described Tinubu as a courageous leader who had taken difficult decisions to restructure the Nigerian economy, particularly through the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the reforms had increased allocations to state governments, enabling them to meet salary and pension obligations while providing funds for infrastructure development.

He added that the administration had introduced measures to strengthen state policing and decentralise electricity generation and distribution.

Tompolo said the 25 campaign vehicles donated to the Ebonyi chapter were equipped with speakers, microphones, amplifiers and generators to facilitate grassroots mobilisation across the state.

He urged residents to give Tinubu another four years to consolidate the reforms and ongoing development initiatives.

In his remarks, Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed appreciation to Tompolo for supporting the state and donating the vehicles, describing him as a selfless leader and committed supporter of the president.

The governor assured Tinubu and the organisers that Ebonyi State would deliver massive votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Nwifuru said the state was grateful to Tinubu for appointing an indigene of Ebonyi as Minister of Works, describing the appointment as a significant demonstration of confidence in the South-East.

He said the minister’s performance and ongoing infrastructure projects had provided tangible evidence of the federal government’s commitment to the state.

“Ebonyi is an APC state, and it is APC from top to bottom. We are ready to vote for him,” the governor declared, expressing confidence that Tinubu would secure more than 80 per cent of the votes in the state.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, urged residents to reject opposition campaigns and support Tinubu’s continuity agenda.

Asuku also endorsed Nwifuru’s administration, saying the governor has the capacity to achieve more if given another opportunity.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State, Chinedu Alphonsus-Nwali, assured the delegation that the party was prepared to embark on door-to-door mobilisation across the state.