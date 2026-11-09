2027: Tompolo deploys 50 vehicles in Enugu, C’River for Tinubu’s re-election 

…targets 99% votes

Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Oweizidei Government Ekpemupolo, has donated 50 vehicles for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection campaign in Enugu and Cross River states.

The vehicles were donated at separate campaign rallies in the two states, on Monday, during the inauguration of the state chapters of the Movement and the distribution of campaign materials to the state coordinators. The two states got 25 vehicles each.

In Cross River State, the government pledged that it will mobilise voters in the state to deliver no less than 1.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

According to the latest data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Cross River State has 1,928,978 registered voters.

Governor Bassey Otu, who was represented by the deputy governor, Peter Odey, said the entire Cross River State was for Tinubu as a mark of appreciation for the developments he had brought to the state, including the Lagos-Calabar Super Highway, increased federal allocation, which had ensured prompt salary payment and infrastructure development, among others.

He said it was also important to reelect the president so that the state can regain its status as an oil-producing state and the actualisation of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port, which the president will commission on November 13, 2026.

“If we don’t support Tinubu to be re-elected, we will miss a lot so, a support for Tinubu is support for ourselves.

“If we were to give the president 1 million votes, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has made it 1.5 million because of the logistics support, which will enable us go deep into the corners of the state to campaign at every door,” the governor stated.

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In Enugu, the State Governor, Peter Mbah, represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, commended the Movement for its investment in grassroots mobilisation, particularly its recruitment of members across electoral wards and provision of platforms to communicate the party’s message.

He said the Tinubu administration is working to address the challenges facing Nigerians, adding that the achievements recorded in the last three and a half years provided a basis for continuity.

Earlier, leader of the Movement, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, called on the people of Cross River to come out en masse and vote for Tinubu and all other APC candidates in the 2027 election.

Tompolo, who was represented by Kestin Pondi, Managing director of Tantita Security Services, likened ongoing reforms to plant and harvest season and human gestation, saying it takes time but is sure to yield positive results provided the right steps are taken.

“Today, we no longer have fuel queues. We like to compare Nigeria with Asian countries that are doing well, like Malaysia and Indonesia, but one thing we forget to remember is that in those countries, reforms took over 25 or 35 years in some cases.

“Given the same conditions as we have in Nigeria, under which President Tinubu is operating, they may not have achieved what he has achieved in four years.

“If you want reforms like NELFUND, which is guaranteeing tertiary education for your children, more federal allocation to your state for projects and so on, you must reelect Tinubu to continue,” he said.

Continuing, Tompolo added: “We cannot start development and truncate it. We want you to vote APC candidates in all elections,” he added.

Tompolo, who emphasised that the vehicle donation was to support the state in its campaign, said: “We’ll stand by you in this campaign. If the plan was to deliver 80%, this should help you take it to 99%.”

He described President Tinubu as a courageous leader who has taken difficult decisions from the beginning of his administration to reposition the Nigerian economy, expressing confidence that the ongoing reforms would deliver a brighter future for the country.

Tompolo said the campaign will cover wards, polling units, churches, mosques, markets and other public places, ensuring that the achievements and policies of the present administration are properly communicated to people across the country.

He also commended Governor Mbah for projects and initiatives in the state, including road infrastructure, bus terminals, the command and control centre, international conference centre, smart schools, airport and Enugu Air.

Earlier, National Coordinator of the Movement, Sunday Asuku, while calling on the people to get ready to make a loud statement with their PVCs in the 2027 election, pointed out that “Rome was not built in a day, and here in Nigeria too, President Tinubu is doing it one step at a time and doing it well.”

He said what Nigeria needs now is continuity and consolidation of ongoing reforms, and so people should tell the opposition that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

Asuku urged Nigerians to consider the antecedents of the presidential candidates, insisting that Tinubu remains the best choice for the country.