A political support group associated with the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has unveiled plans to facilitate the release of 2,000 inmates across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states through lawful amnesty arrangements and other legal interventions.

The Tinubu Again Movement (TAM) said the initiative would prioritise inmates serving short-term sentences and those unable to secure their freedom because they could not afford to pay court-imposed fines.

The group’s spokesman, Mallam Yusuf Dingyadi, disclosed this on Tuesday while outlining its proposed humanitarian interventions across the three North-West states.

He said the initiative was designed to give deserving inmates a second chance, reintegrate them into society and reduce the hardship faced by vulnerable people in correctional facilities.

“Our plan is to facilitate the release of 2,000 inmates across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states. We believe that deserving prisoners should be given another opportunity to rebuild their lives and become useful members of society,” Dingyadi said.

He explained that the movement would engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to identify eligible inmates and explore legal avenues for securing their release.

“We intend to engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to see how these people can benefit from lawful amnesty or other appropriate legal interventions,” he added.

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Beyond the planned intervention in correctional facilities, Dingyadi said the group would extend humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable communities in the three states.

He said the proposed support would include empowerment programmes and the distribution of foodstuffs and clothing to people affected by displacement and economic hardship.

The announcement came as hundreds of TAM members mobilised in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday to demonstrate support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The supporters, dressed in branded outfits and carrying banners bearing the images of Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Matawalle, marched through different parts of the state capital, chanting solidarity songs and dancing.

They later joined APC leaders, supporters and other political stakeholders at the Haliru Abdu Township Stadium for Tinubu’s presidential campaign rally.

Explaining the group’s political mobilisation, Dingyadi said TAM was determined to strengthen grassroots support for the President’s second-term ambition.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the total acceptance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Our presence here today demonstrates our confidence in his leadership and our determination to mobilise support for his re-election in 2027,” he said.

He added that the movement would sustain its political and humanitarian activities across the Northwest as part of efforts to consolidate support for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.