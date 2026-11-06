2027: Tinubu’s second tenure will make Nigeria greater — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that a second term in office for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 will make Nigeria greater, attributing his confidence to the President’s courageous leadership and transformative policy choices.

Speaking on Friday during a town hall interactive session with key stakeholders at Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike emphasized that sustainable national progress depends on decisive leadership capable of taking tough, necessary measures for the country’s collective future.

Addressing the assembly in his capacity as President Tinubu’s campaign coordinator for Rivers State and the FCT, Wike maintained that supporting the President for a second term in 2027 is essential to securing the nation’s long-term economic prosperity.

He singled out the dismantling of the decades-long petrol subsidy regime as a defining act of political courage that previous administrations deliberately evaded.

“We have had presidents come and gone who identified that the major problem with Nigeria’s economy was the fuel subsidy, but nobody was bold enough to tackle it. This is a man who took office on May 29, 2023, and immediately declared that the fuel subsidy is gone,” Wike stated.

The minister outlined key factors why President Tinubu’s continuity in office beyond 2027 will propel Nigeria to greater heights.

He noted: “By ending the fuel subsidy regime, the administration significantly increased statutory revenues flowing to state and local governments, enabling sub-nationals to clear lingering salary and pension backlogs.”

While acknowledging the current economic headwinds and sacrifices made by citizens, Wike urged Nigerians to remain patient, assuring them that ongoing structural reforms will consolidate a resilient macroeconomic framework that yields broad-based prosperity during a second term.

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He cited institutional stability in the tertiary education sector as tangible proof of effective governance, underscoring that public universities have maintained uninterrupted academic calendars without strike action from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for three consecutive years under the Tinubu administration.

Reaffirming his commitment to mobilizing grass-roots backing for the President’s 2027 reelection bid, Wike stressed that purposeful leadership remains the bedrock of nation-building.

He announced that President Tinubu is scheduled to visit Rivers State on Saturday, November 7, to engage directly with local stakeholders and articulate his administration’s strategic vision for national development.