2027: Tinubu’s seaport revolution will transform Igboland—S/East Renewed Hope leader

The Deputy National Leader of the Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN), Southeast, Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, has declared that the Southeast will overwhelmingly vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The group cited the president’s investments in maritime infrastructure as evidence of his commitment to the economic advancement of the region.

Ngoforo made the declaration on Saturday while speaking to journalists in Owerri on his return from the APC presidential mega rally in Port Harcourt.

He specifically applauded President Tinubu’s approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State and the modernisation of existing seaports in Rivers and Delta states, describing the initiatives as interventions capable of transforming the economic fortunes of the Southeast.

According to him, the projects demonstrate that the Tinubu administration understands the economic interconnectedness of Nigeria’s regions and recognises the commercial potential of Igboland.

Ngoforo described the initiatives as the most audacious blueprint in post-civil war Nigeria for advancing the developmental aspirations of Ndigbo through associated infrastructure investments within and around their immediate economic environment.

He explained that the geographical proximity of the maritime facilities to major commercial centres in the Southeast would significantly reduce the cost of moving goods, strengthen supply chains, attract investments and expand opportunities for manufacturers, traders and entrepreneurs.

According to him, the completion and effective operation of the projects would trigger a commercial boom in Aba, Owerri, Onitsha and Enugu, repositioning the cities as major centres of regional and international commerce.

He maintained that the benefits would extend beyond port operations to manufacturing, logistics, transportation, hospitality, employment generation and other sectors of the regional economy.

The Imo-born politician urged Ndigbo to look beyond tribal and partisan sentiments and recognise the long-term economic opportunities embedded in the President’s development agenda.

The RHGN chief therefore called on the people of the Southeast to reciprocate what he described as President Tinubu’s strategic commitment to their economic future by voting massively for him in the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that political support should be anchored on measurable development outcomes, economic opportunities, and a leader’s willingness to integrate every region into the national growth agenda.

He insisted that the Southeast must not stand apart from the emerging economic transformation but should take its place in Nigeria’s renewed development drive.