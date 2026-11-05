2027: Tinubu will earn more votes in North than South-West — Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor and Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has boasted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure more votes in the North than the entire South-West in the next presidential election.

He made the declaration on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, while speaking at a rally held in the state capital.

The senator representing Zamfara West said the average voter in the North would cast their ballot for Tinubu as a reward for his loyalty to past presidents from the region and his achievements in office over the last three years.

He said, “We in Northern Nigeria, Bola is more of us than you in Ekiti, than you in Ondo, than you in Oyo, than you in Osun, than you in Lagos.

“And it is for a good reason. Bola Ahmed supported our children, supported our people to become number one citizens in this country up to three times.

“So, therefore, we in the North, we are ready for Asiwaju 2027, and we are going to deliver him from A to Z.

“Ekiti people, where we are today, the message is, the labour of this great man, this great democrat, cannot go in vain.

“We knew what happened in 2022, but God, in his mercy, brought him as a leader in this country as one of our masters.”

He further declared that the presidential candidates of leading opposition parties had nothing to offer.

“The opposition parties, what are they going to do differently from what we are having today? Government has brought down inflation.

“The high price of food reduced by over 50 per cent. What are they going to do differently? We had the bad experience of a bag of 50kg of rice at N110,000; today, it is N60,000. What are they going to do differently? Where I come from, 100kg of millet, 100kg of sorghum and 100kg of maize were about N110,000.

“Today, it is even N40,000. What are the opposition parties going to do differently from what this great man is doing?”

In his remarks, Vice-President Kashim Shettima taunted former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, declaring that he had no support base, even in his home state of Adamawa. He maintained that Atiku lacked support for his presidential ambition in the North, contrary to claims by his supporters.

He said: “Let’s analyse Adamawa State, for instance. With all due respect to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, since the advent of the current democratic dispensation, we have had about five different governors in Adamawa State. Not a single one of them is standing with him.

“I will mention the names. Is Bindow Jibrilla standing with the former Vice-President Atiku? No. Is Murtala Nyako with the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar? The answer is no.

“Is the current governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, standing with the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar? The answer is no. Is former Governor Boni Haruna with the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar? The answer is still no. Is former Governor Bala Ngilari standing with the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar? The answer is no.

“All these five former governors of Adamawa State are within the pool of the APC and are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“If you cannot control your own state, if you are not relevant in your home base, how can you tell others to elect you?

“We know the performance of the ADC in the last Osun State governorship election. Politics is about grassroots contacts.

“Politics is a game of numbers, not emotions. It’s not about appealing to sentiment. What have you accomplished? What have you got to show to the people of Ekiti? What have you got to show to the people of Osun? To the people of Katsina, to the people of Sokoto, to the people of Kano, to the people of Delta, to the people of Bayelsa? Show to them what you have accomplished as the basis for you to seek re-election.”

The Vice-President, who listed the various achievements of the Tinubu administration, particularly in infrastructure development, which he said were spread across geopolitical zones, expressed confidence that the people of Ekiti would reward the President with their votes.

“To the good people of Ekiti State, we have spoken of what we have done. And we are equally conscious of the work that remains before us.

“We have come this far with your trust, and we recognise the responsibility that comes with it. Some of our projects have been completed, others are under construction, and many more are awaiting execution.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and I remain committed to this mission, and we recognise that the authority to continue it rests with the Nigerian electorate.

“We seek your mandate to complete the work we have begun. We feel the commitment we have made and to carry the mission to its conclusion. We have returned to thank you and seek your vote for another mandate.”

The National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, spoke in the same vein, declaring that Tinubu’s achievements in office would earn him a fresh mandate.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, also dismissed the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, claiming that the former Vice-President had no enviable records to convince Nigerians to vote for him.

Oshiomhole equally derided the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as incompetent for the exalted office of President of Nigeria.

He said: “So when you look at the totality of what is going on, you ask the opposition, what do they want to do differently?

“Look at Atiku. Did he abolish multiple exchange rates? Is Atiku going to return Nigeria to a multiple exchange rate?

“And listen to this, Abubakar Atiku, as Vice-President, was crying on television that his government, as Vice-President, and his oga, Obasanjo, spent 16 billion US dollars on power. So you ask Atiku, how many more dollars do you need?

“I understand Atiku is lamenting about unemployment. Who closed down Nigeria’s industries? Who closed down the textile industries?

“Who reduced Nigeria to a net importer of everything, from underwear to socks? It was done by the government that Atiku Abubakar belonged to. Today, I am not going to talk about Obi because I hear he is recovering from absorption. He is already tired, so let us allow him to rest.

“But I just want to repeat one thing I said before. When a man who couldn’t fix a state in four years tells you he will fix Nigeria in four years, tell him to go and say it to the Marines. Nigerians are wiser than that.”