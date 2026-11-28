The Director-General of the Tinubu Must Stay (TMS) Movement, Marcel Ngogbehei, has called for an emergency inter-party youth peace summit ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that no Nigerian youth should lose their life because of political differences or allegiance to any politician.

Ngogbehei, who is also the Director-General of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI), a youth-led governance initiative aimed at bringing young people closer to governance, said the proposed Youth-Led Inter-Party Political Violence De-escalation Summit would bring together youth leaders, political support groups and grassroots mobilisers across party lines to develop practical measures to prevent election-related violence.

He made the call in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, expressing concern over reports of attacks on political gatherings, intimidation of supporters, destruction of campaign materials and assaults on journalists ahead of the 2027 elections.

“No mother should bury her child because of political party colours. No father should lose his son because he attended a campaign rally. And no young Nigerian should become a casualty of an election in which politicians will eventually shake hands and move on,” he said.

According to him, while political competition is a legitimate part of democracy, allowing disagreements to degenerate into personal hostility threatens national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He noted that Nigerians supporting different political parties would continue to live in the same communities, attend the same schools, trade in the same markets and raise their children together after the elections.

“Today, we may wear different political colours. One person supports President Tinubu, another supports Atiku, Obi or another candidate.

“But when the campaign is over, we will still live in the same communities, attend the same schools, trade in the same markets and raise our children in the same country,” he said.

Ngogbehei explained that the proposed summit was not designed to promote the electoral interests of any political party but to establish common ground on the protection of lives and democratic participation.

“I serve as Director-General of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement, and I make no secret of my political association. But this invitation is bigger than TMS, bigger than the APC and bigger than any presidential ambition.

“We are inviting our political counterparts as equals, not as opponents to be defeated. We must find common ground on one issue: the safety of every Nigerian,” he added.

He said the group was extending invitations to youth leaders, campaign coordinators and grassroots organisers associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and other registered political parties.

Student representatives, youth-focused civil society organisations, peacebuilding groups, community leaders and election-monitoring stakeholders are also expected to participate.

He stressed that participation would not require any organisation to change its political affiliation, endorse President Bola Tinubu or abandon its preferred candidate.

The proposed summit will focus on building relationships across party lines, identifying triggers of political violence, promoting responsible political communication and establishing voluntary channels for de-escalating tensions.

It will also seek to develop a joint youth peace commitment rejecting political thuggery, intimidation, attacks on journalists and violence against supporters of any political party.

Ngogbehei proposed that participating organisations jointly shape the summit’s agenda and agree on neutral facilitation arrangements to ensure fairness and equal representation.

He urged political leaders to encourage their youth structures to participate in the initiative and publicly condemn violence, irrespective of the political affiliations of those affected.

He also called on security agencies to provide equal protection for lawful political activities and ensure that perpetrators and sponsors of electoral violence are held accountable.

Describing young Nigerians as important stakeholders in the country’s democratic process, Ngogbehei said they should not be reduced to campaign crowds, online defenders or political foot soldiers.

“Our youths are not disposable. They are not weapons to be deployed against political opponents. They are the future leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, parents and nation-builders of this country,” he said.

He added, “If young Nigerians can organise themselves to mobilise millions of voters, surely we can organise ourselves to protect one another.”

The TMS Director-General invited interested political youth leaders, support-group coordinators, grassroots organisers and eligible civic organisations across the federation to indicate their interest through the Office of the Director-General or the group’s social media platforms.

Interested organisations are expected to provide their names, nominated representatives, states of operation and contact details.

The proposed date, venue, participation arrangements and independent facilitation structure will be communicated after consultations with interested stakeholders.

He clarified that the invitation was intended to enable organisations to participate in shaping the proposed summit and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the initiative by other political parties.

Ngogbehei urged young Nigerians to prioritise peaceful engagement despite their political differences.

“We do not have to agree on who should become President. We do not have to belong to the same political party.

“But we must agree that nobody deserves to die, be beaten or intimidated because of their political choice,” he said.

He added that politicians should compete for votes while young people compete through ideas, stressing that every Nigerian should be able to participate in political activities and return home safely.