2027: Tinubu fit to continue – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fit to continue providing leadership and direction for the country in 2027.

Matawalle disclosed that his major ambition is to ensure the victory of President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday night while addressing a mammoth crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters at his residence in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Matawalle spoke to the supporters ahead of the arrival of the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, who is expected to visit Zamfara for an official engagement in the state.

He called on party supporters to unite and mobilise for Tinubu’s re-election, as well as for the victory of Governor Dauda Lawal and other APC candidates in the state.

He further commended Tinubu’s efforts in tackling insecurity, developing infrastructure and promoting political cohesion across the country, saying he was committed to ensuring that the President completed his eight-year tenure.

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According to him, after fulfilling his responsibilities as Minister of State for Defence, particularly in the fight against insecurity, his next major priority would be to work for Tinubu’s return to office in 2027.

Matawalle also dismissed what he described as provocations and propaganda by individuals seeking to tarnish his image, insisting that his concern was to maintain unity within the APC in Zamfara and secure electoral victories for the party at all levels.

He further dismissed allegations and propaganda concerning Tinubu’s health, maintaining that the President was fit to continue providing leadership and direction for the country.