The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has intensified efforts to win over opposition supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections, using campaign promises and its record of achievements over the last three and a half years to woo voters.

While receiving thousands of African Democratic Congress (ADC) supporters in Zango-Daura, Governor Dikko Umar Radda expressed confidence that the APC would surpass its 2023 electoral performance in the 2027 general elections.

He attributed this optimism to the party’s growing popularity and expanding grassroots support across the state.

The rally attracted thousands of supporters and witnessed the defection of ADC members to the APC, a development party leaders described as further endorsement of the ruling party’s policies and leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Radda urged APC supporters to remain united and vigilant against what he described as “business politicians” whose primary interest, he said, was to undermine the progress recorded by the APC for personal gain.

Radda said, “As we showcase what we did to the citizens in the last three and a half years, people can judge us and make their choice. Without any pressure, we are wooing the opposition parties to our side.”

He urged the electorate to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the 2027 general elections to ensure continuity in governance and the implementation of ongoing development programmes.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, the governor said the state government had recorded significant progress in healthcare, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, economic development and security.

He added that subsidised fertiliser had been distributed to farmers across the state to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food security.

“Beware of business politicians. APC will not disappoint you. We will continue to do more for our people. We have constructed hospitals, employed youths, strengthened education, agriculture, the economy and security. We have also distributed subsidised fertiliser to farmers across the state and remain committed to improving the living standards of our citizens,” he said.

“Vote APC from top to bottom to consolidate on the achievements we have recorded and enable us to deliver even greater dividends of democracy.”

Speaking at the rally, the Katsina State APC Deputy Chairman, Bala Abu Musawa, described the APC as a youth-oriented party committed to creating opportunities for young people.

He urged residents to support the party to sustain the state’s development momentum.

Also addressing the supporters, a former Secretary to the Katsina State Government and former APC governorship aspirant, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, maintained that the APC remained the dominant political force in Katsina State.

He insisted that no opposition party could rival the ruling party’s performance or grassroots support.

Inuwa, who briefly joined the ADC to seek its governorship ticket, also alleged that the party was facing internal legal and leadership challenges. He urged residents to align with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Tinubu/Dikko 2027 Campaign Council has continued its grassroots mobilisation across the Daura Senatorial District, expressing confidence that the growing wave of defections and public support would translate into a decisive APC victory in the 2027 general elections.