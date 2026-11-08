2027: ‘They’ll search under your bed for taxes’ – Kwankwaso warns against Tinubu’s re-election

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has warned Nigerians against re-electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, alleging that the administration could introduce more aggressive tax collection measures if given another term.

Kwankwaso made the remarks at the inauguration of the NDC campaign council in Jigawa, held in Dutse, the state capital.

Kwankwaso alleged that the Federal Government had delayed the implementation of the newly enacted tax laws because of concerns that their enforcement could affect the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances in the 2027 general election.

According to him, although the tax reform bills had been passed into law, the administration was reluctant to commence their implementation for fear of the political consequences.

“The bill has been passed into law, but the Federal Government is now afraid of losing the election. That is why it has delayed the collection,” he said.

The former Kano State governor warned that Nigerians could face more aggressive tax collection if the APC secured another electoral mandate.

“As soon as they get a second chance, God forbid, Nigerians will suffer from different kinds of tax collection. They will start going from house to house, checking even under your bed to collect taxes,” he added.

Kwankwaso also questioned the role of some lawmakers in the passage of the tax legislation, alleging that the session during which the bill was approved was chaired by a senator from Kano State.

“The worst part of it is that the session for the approval of the tax bill was chaired by one of us from Kano. Even the Senate President intentionally refused to attend because he did not want to be part of it,” he alleged.

Promising a different approach under an NDC government, Kwankwaso said the party would review and abolish what he described as unnecessary taxes if elected in 2027.

“NDC is there for Nigerians. When you give us your mandate, we will cancel all such unnecessary taxes, provide quality education and sponsor your children’s education,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to reject another APC government, arguing that giving the ruling party a second chance would jeopardise the country’s future.