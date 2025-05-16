2027: There’ll be no political party in Akwa Ibom — Akpabio

Senate President of the Federal Republic, Godswill Obot Akpabio has said that there will be a new political arrangement in Akwa Ibom State, where there will be no political party come 2027.

Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District at the Red chamber of the National Assembly, said this during his midterm empowerment briefing at Ikot Ekpene township stadium on Friday.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic party’s umbrella has been torn into shreds even as it can no longer protect the people of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that a total of 1,690 received employment with diverse items ranging from mini buses, tricycles, danfo tricycles, cassava processing machines, generating sets, gas cookers among others.

“As I speak with you there will be nothing like political party in Akwa Ibom State again come 2027. For the Senate of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District all political parties have collapsed to vote Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“For the office of the governor in 2027,all political parties have collapsed to vote for governor Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom has moved to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Eno for governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senator Akpabio for Senate.

” The Peoples Democratic party is in shreds and and the umbrella can no longer protect.” According to Akpabio.

Akpabio described the incumbent governor of the state, Umo Eno as a man of peace and one who professed God in his heart, adding that there are people who professed God with their lips and not their hearts

“Umo Eno is a man of peace . Umo Eno is a man of God . I’m not talking of those who processed God with their lips. I’m talking of those who practice God in his heart. Umo Eno has brought all of us together” Akpabio said.

The Senate President however appreciated his wife Unoma Akpabio whom he noted has been empowering the people for the sake recalling that each time he called his wife she either doing one empowerment or the other/

” She does it because she knows hunger has no political party . My wife please feed my people whether I am around or not . Keep on sharing . Akwa Ibom people will show you love soon.” The Senate President further stated/

Items distributed during the empowerment include 30 mini buses ,67 passenger tricycles, cassava processing machines 50, 347 Deep Freezers, 247 generating sets , truck loads of 50 kg bags of rice, cash grants and others

The Senate President who proceeded from the empowerment ground to commission other life touching projects in his constituency said about 68 projects have been lined up for commissioning between Friday 16-Saturday 17th May 2025.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chairman of Essien Udim Local Government, Ntiedo Usoro, commended the Senate president for his commitment towards empowering his people.

He said even right from Akpabio’s days as commissioner, governor and now Senate President, Akpabio has remained committed to the well being of his people.