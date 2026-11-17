ISAAC SHOBAYO, North Central Bureau Chief examines the major contenders for the 2027 governorship race in Plateau State.

How the incumbent governor jostling for second term is struggling to return to power and efforts of other contenders to pull the rug off his feat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) final list shows 17 candidates vying for the governorship of Plateau State on the platform of various political parties.Though political activities in the state are still at an ebb, a few have begun campaigning, while others remain at the postal level, most likely out for a talk.

Those cleared by INEC to contest the election include the incumbent governor and APC candidate Mutfwang, Ropshik Wungak of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umaru Yakubu of the Accord Party, Ayuba Pangk of the African Action Congress, Akuns Jonathan Sunday of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Sura Sunday of the African Democratic Congress, Bingel Philomina of Zenith Labour Party, who is the only female governorship candidate on the list, among other candidates.

Political observers attributed the lull in the political scene to the recent mass defection of the incumbent governor and his associates from the PDP to the APC. The former’s larger influence in state politics has been whittled down and fragmented, exacerbated by the crisis rocking the PDP at the national level.

Based on the state’s current political situation, the incumbent governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang of the APC, General John Sura (rtd) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Kefiano Ropshik Wungak of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), are the major contenders in the race. The rest have not made an impact on their election preparations.

Apart from the governor, who recently formed his campaign council, Sura and Ropshik have been in the trenches, telling voters why they are the best candidates for the state in 2027. They have all expressed optimism about winning the election.

The rigorous and distinctive adherence to the zoning principle is one of the distinctive features of Plateau politics. Since the beginning of this dispensation, attempts to get around the political system have frequently been met with resistance. This explains why every candidate is from the state’s Central Senatorial District.

But with less than a hundred days until the governorship election, Sura, Ropship, and Mutfwang the three main contenders have their sights set on winning and ready to roll the dice. However, based on the current situation, all indications point to a contest against the incumbent.

While the current governor has frequently claimed that his accomplishments over the last three years will be sufficient to get him back into the Ray Field Government House in 2027, other candidates running on the ADC and PDP platforms have called into question his stewardship. They asserted that the state’s current funding was not commensurate with the infrastructure on the ground.

Recall that during the launching of his campaign council on Monday, the incumbent governor argued that his administration has delivered tangible results that are visible to all. And framed governance as a “relay race,” asserting that they need a second term to complete the projects they have initiated and to bring the state to a “glorious height.”

Governor Mutfwang

Governor Mutfwang has emerged as a remarkable and formidable force in the political landscape of Plateau State after overcoming numerous political obstacles at the beginning of his administration and engaging in intense maneuvering to wade off the winds out to prevent his defection to the APC.

The governor is undoubtedly in a strong position to win the upcoming election. Aside from his track record of accomplishments, he has other advantages that could sway the election in his favor. One example is the abundance of resources and personnel available to galvanize and drive the election process.

However, the main concern in the upcoming election could be a cold war within the party. Checks revealed that, despite his welcome into the APC in the state and the perceived reconciliation, some party stalwarts have yet to accept his leadership and may not fully support him in his re-election bid.

There’s a chance that some foundational members of the party tagged Legacy Group may be reluctant to advance the campaign given the current political developments within the party. Some people are currently sitting on the fence.

Political observers saw his defection to the APC as more of an albatross than an advantage. They believed he would have follow in the footsteps of Osun governor Ademola Adeleke by defecting to a different political party rather than the ruling All Progressive Congress.

It is obvious that without internal cohesion and unity of purpose, the party risks playing into the hands of its opponents. According to available indices, the APC’s major challenge in Plateau State is internal strife, and as long as this continues, the party may struggle to break even in the Plateau State governorship election. If there is no genuine reconciliation. The rival candidates may exploit divisions within the ruling party and fully challenge his bid for a second term.

Brigadier General John Sura (rtd) of ADC

The General is still one of the tenacious and unflappable politicians in Plateau State’s political circles. Throughout his brief political career, he has shown principles. Sura used to be Governor Mutfwang’s political ally. Remember that he was one of those who went above and beyond to secure Mutfwang votes in the 2023 governorship election? but eventually switched from the PDP to the APC due to irreconcilable disagreements with the governor. Additionally, after the governor joined the APC, he left for ADC.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the retired Military General who hails from the same Panyam district in Mangu local government area of the state as the Governor has maintained his intention to run for the office despite pressure from some of his kinsmen to support the incumbent.

To avoid disrupting the state’s rotational system, he has consistently stated that if elected governor, he will serve only one term. However, the thrust of his campaign has been the security challenges in the state, and also that the incumbent governor did not deserve second in office based on his performance in the last three years of office.

The retired military general has continued to make inroads with his manifestos, but his main constraint in the epic race may be resources, but his approach to campaigning, particularly his issue-based campaign could turn out to be a plus for him.

Ropshik Wungak of PDP

Plateau residents are familiar with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which ruled the state for a considerable amount of time prior to its current struggles. Its presence is still felt in every corner of the state, despite its current situation. Over the years, many people have come to regard the party’s logo as a star.

The party’s national leadership crisis, combined with the defection of the governor, who ran on the party’s platform but later defected to the APC with his supporters, has had a significant impact on the party in the state.

The party governorship candidate in the state, Ropship, a businessman, philanthropist and community leader is not new to Plateau politics. He is widely known for his humanitarian interventions. He promised that his leadership would be rooted in service, empathy and inclusiveness.

Ropship’s ability to face off against Mutfwang would be determined by recent political realignments, internal party divisions, and the incumbent’s current position. Mutfwang undoubtedly has state resources, executive visibility, and an established political machine, making him a strong contender in the race.

Though Ropship is no pushover, the question is whether he wields enough power to remove the governor’s characteristics.

Additionally, the PDP candidate is running on a shaky platform due to the party’s severe internal divisions. The Wike-aligned faction supports him, while Turaki-led groups support other factions in the state. The party has been further undermined by all of these. Riding on the PDP platform is therefore a huge undertaking that calls for persuasion and enlightenment. Furthermore, for clear political reasons, the party’s godfather, Senator Jonah Jang, has tactically been on the sidelines

The two contenders, Sura and Ropshik, have repeatedly stated that the incumbency factor has no role to play in the contest ahead, emphasizing that the race will be based on issues.

Governor Mutfwang, General Sura (rtd), and Chief Kefiano Ropshik appear to be locked in a three-way race. The incumbent governor is dealing with internal APC wrangling, Sura is tasked with deeply convincing voters to vote for him. Ropshik also bears the burden of a weak political structure.

The Governor would have to persuade the people of Plateau State that he deserves a second term by highlighting his record of accomplishments over the last three years, whereas Sura and Ropshik would have to sell themselves based on electoral promises and how they intend to make those promises a reality if elected.