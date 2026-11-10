2027: Taraba APC engages stakeholders ahead party rallies

A meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Taraba State was held on Monday to strategise and strengthen efforts towards winning the 2027 general election.

Hon. Emmanuel Bello, Director of Media and Publicity of the Kefas Campaign Council, told journalists after the meeting in Jalingo that the stakeholders met to ensure a united APC ahead of the party’s rallies and the general election.

According to him, party stakeholders also discussed reconciling aggrieved members, paving the way for the APC to commence its campaign for the upcoming election.

“The stakeholders engagement was all about ensuring that the APC goes into the election as one United family. They deliberated on how to re-energise the party base, build trust on campaign activities and map out effective approaches for reaching voters at the grassroots.

“The meeting also considered it kind to reconciling aggrieved members, and attracting more chances of winning for the party”.

The campaign media director also disclosed that all necessary arrangements had been completed to announce the date for the commencement of the APC campaign tour across the state.

He added that the meeting served as a morale booster for APC members working in rural areas to intensify efforts towards delivering the party in the general election.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the APC in Taraba State, Mr Aaron Atimas, announced that President Bola Tinubu would visit Jalingo, the state capital, on December 19, 2026, for his campaign.

He urged party supporters to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu, Governor Agbu Kefas and all APC candidates in Taraba State to facilitate further development.