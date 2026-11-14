2027: Taraba APC concludes grassroots engagements, set for campaign flag-off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State on Saturday said it had concluded its grassroots engagement exercises and was set for the official flag-off of campaign activities.

A statement signed by Hon. Emmanuel Bello, the Director of Media and Strategic Communications for Dr Agbu Kefas Re-election Campaign Council, said the development followed a series of meetings and consultations across the senatorial zones of the state.

The statement also disclosed that the pre-campaign initiative was aimed at harmonising party stakeholders at the local level, fostering cohesion and establishing a common direction for the party.

It also quoted the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Hon. Danladi Baido, as having earlier called on stakeholders to take the engagements directly to the grassroots, emphasising the importance of connecting with the people and ensuring that no segment of the party’s support base was left out.

The statement also quoted party leaders as describing the development as a demonstration of renewed commitment to winning the 2027 election for the APC.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Transportation Development, Hon. Yakubu S. Yakubu, commended stakeholders for their impressive level of compliance, commitment and participation in the exercise.

The commissioner said the engagements provided an opportunity to strengthen the APC’s relationship with the electorate.

“Beyond mobilisation, the exercise also provided an avenue to identify areas where grassroots structures and communities could receive additional support. Meetings were held to address outstanding issues, reconcile differences and secure renewed commitments from party members and supporters,” the commissioner stated.