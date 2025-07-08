2027: Suspense as Rhodes-Vivour meets Aregbesola in Lagos

Labour Party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has sparked interest ahead of the 2027 governorship election with his recent meeting with Rauf Aregbesola, a key figure in the opposition coalition.

Sharing the cheering news on his X handle on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour wrote, “Had a great meeting earlier today with Engr Rauf Aregbesola.

“The mission is clear and the commitment unwavering. More importantly, we shook hands. A new Nigeria, and a Lagos that works for everyone is possible.”

This meeting comes as Rhodes-Vivour prepares for his potential 2027 governorship bid, having previously declared his intention to contest again.

The Labour Party chieftain had earlier emphasised the need for opposition unity ahead of the next electioneering period.

“The only way we can move this country forward as an opposition is to come together; we cannot afford to divide our votes again.”

Rhodes-Vivour also criticised the current administration, describing President Bola Tinubu’s government as a failure in areas such as security, economy, and public welfare.

The meeting between Rhodes-Vivour and Aregbesola is seen as a significant step in shaping the opposition’s strategy for the 2027 elections. With Rhodes-Vivour’s commitment to accountability and transparency, his potential candidacy could bring a fresh perspective to Lagos politics.

