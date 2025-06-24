2027: Stop undermining VP Shettima, South-South APC youths warn

The South-South Youth Coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday condemned in strong terms ongoing plans aimed at replacing Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima in the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition issued the warning via a statement titled: ‘South-South APC Youth Coalition movement demands quality governance from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, condemns moves to undermine Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima’.

“The South-South Youth Coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), rising from an emergency consultative meeting held in Port Harcourt on Monday, 23rd June 2025, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts toward delivering quality and people-focused governance.

“The coalition also condemned any subtle or open moves aimed at undermining or replacing Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.”

In a communiqué jointly signed by Comrade Sheik Aliu Mahmood, Zonal Youth Leader, and Comrade Emma Orupe, Secretary-General, the Coalition expressed dissatisfaction over what it described as “unnecessary internal distractions” within the APC-led federal administration.

The Group therefore urged all the Party Leaders and loyalists to avoid any actions that may fuel instability or trigger disunity at the highest level of governance.

“Our nation is at a defining moment. The people expect results, reforms, and real progress. This is not the time for political scheming or backdoor maneuvers to destabilize the Presidency.

“Vice President Shettima has demonstrated capacity, loyalty, and political maturity, and we, as youths of the South-South, will resist any plot to sideline or replace him,” the statement said.

The Coalition reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Tinubu-Shettima mandate, as freely given by the Nigerian people during the 2023 general elections.

The Group also maintained that the duo must be allowed to complete their constitutional term without distractions stemming from internal political intrigues.

“We urge Mr. President to remain focused on his Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigerians, especially the youth, are waiting for results in employment, education, infrastructure, and security.

“Any attempt to distract the government from this focus is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” Comrade Sheik Aliu Mahmud warned.

The Coalition also used the opportunity to call for the strengthening of party structures across the region and greater inclusion of youth in governance at all levels. It called on APC leaders, especially those fanning the flames of division, to place national interest above ambition.

“We will not sit by and watch individuals derail the progress we’ve made. We stand for stability, equity, and competent governance. Let the Tinubu-Shettima team be allowed to work without distraction,” he stressed.