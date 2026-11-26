Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has urged political leaders and stakeholders in Northern Nigeria to stop challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027 and instead begin preparing a comprehensive development blueprint that would position the region to take over power in 2031.

The governor, who declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, said the North must use the next four years to address its development challenges, prepare a workable governance agenda and demonstrate its readiness to lead the country when power returns to the region.

Sani made the position while speaking at a one-day endorsement programme organised by Arewa Think Tank and civil society groups in support of Tinubu’s re-election bid and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The event, convened by the Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, was held on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at the conference hall of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.

Questioning the preparedness of Northern political leaders for the 2031 presidency, the governor challenged the region to look inward and develop a clear policy direction instead of demanding power without a concrete development agenda.

He said: “We in the North, are we really ready? Are we prepared? Are we serious? That is a question that we need to look at ourselves in the mirror to come out with an answer.”

According to him, the North should begin working on a blueprint now so that it would be ready for implementation when the presidency returns to the region in 2031.

He said: “I told them, show me the blueprint. We need to start working for a blueprint today so that in 2031, when we want the power to pass back to the North, we are set to implement. But today, we are not ready yet because there is no blueprint as we are speaking.”

The governor argued that the 2027 presidential election should not be reduced to regional sentiments, insisting that political support must be earned through demonstrable achievements and contributions to national development.

“Once some people went out on the street talking about the 2027 election, I keep wondering, which country are we? Someone said, ‘Vote for me because I am a Northerner.’ Does it make sense? No!” he queried.

Sani maintained that the North should assess political office holders based on their records rather than their geographical or ethnic identities.

According to him, the era when politicians could secure support merely by making promises should be over.

“The era of promises is over. It is over. We are urging politicians, don’t come with promises, please. If you have never had any position in the past, we can give you the benefit of the doubt. But you cannot be in the system of Nigerian government for years and come to us and say, ‘Give me a chance,’” he said.

He added that politicians seeking the support of Nigerians must be prepared to account for their stewardship.

“If you say, ‘I was a former governor,’ I will tell you, ‘You are a former governor, what did you do for Kaduna and for Northern Nigeria?’ If you say, ‘I am a former vice president,’ I will ask you, ‘What did you do for your state, your zone and Nigeria?’ If you don’t have that on the ground, we are not going to vote for anyone based on promises,” the governor stated.

Explaining his support for Tinubu’s re-election, Sani said the President’s interventions in Kaduna State and other parts of Northern Nigeria had provided grounds for the endorsement.

The governor, who commended Arewa Think Tank for documenting the performance of elected officials, said the organisation had distinguished itself through its focus on accountability and governance assessment.

He noted that he had followed the organisation’s bulletins and newsletters, which he said had consistently highlighted government performance.

Sani urged Northern leaders to embrace constructive engagement, regional cooperation and evidence-based development planning, stressing that the region must take responsibility for addressing its challenges.

He said the North should stop generalising its development situation and instead identify practical solutions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and economic empowerment.

“We must stop stories for other people to learn to copy. We can do this in Northern Nigeria. It is not impossible,” he said.

The governor concluded by reiterating that his support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election was based on what he described as the President’s record of interventions in Kaduna State and Northern Nigeria, rather than political sentiments or regional considerations.

He specifically cited federal road projects, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, and other social intervention initiatives as areas where the North had benefited from the Tinubu administration.

“Before I conclude my remarks, I must pay special tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Without Mr President, we will not be sitting here talking about the successes in Kaduna, talking about peace, because of the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the Federal Government had approved N178 billion for the Mando-Birnin Gwari road, a project he said residents of the area had demanded for decades.

He also said the President had approved the Zaria-Soba-Pambegua road and the Jama’a-Kwai road following appeals by his administration.

“That road between Mando and Birnin Gwari, we have been asking for it for 40 years. Nobody did it for us, but I went to President Bola Tinubu. I reminded him that on December 27, 2022, we went to Birnin Gwari with him and he promised during the campaign that he would construct that road. Day and night, he has put N178 billion, and the project is ongoing,” Sani said.

On transportation, Sani disclosed that the state had deployed 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to provide free transportation, adding that the initiative had recorded 5.2 million passenger trips and saved beneficiaries more than N5 billion.

He also announced plans to commission an ultra-modern bus terminal in Kaduna, which he said would accommodate 5,000 buses, alongside another terminal in Kafanchan with a capacity of about 500 vehicles.