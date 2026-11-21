Political stakeholders from Kolokuma/Opokuma, the constituency of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, have declared their support for former governor and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The delegation, comprising NDC candidates, stakeholders and party members from Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa Federal Constituency, made the declaration during a solidarity visit to Dickson at his country home in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State.

The visit comes amid Governor Diri’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Diri hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma.

The delegation presented drinks, gifts and food items to Dickson in appreciation of his contributions to the area and his role in providing a political platform for their aspirations.

Speaking during the visit, Dickson reaffirmed his commitment to principled politics, saying his political journey had been driven by the pursuit of justice, equity, recognition, integration and freedom for oppressed people rather than personal ambition or material gains.

The former governor described himself as a politician driven by a mission and a cause, stressing that his years in public service had been guided by the collective interests of the people.

He maintained that individual ambitions must always be subordinated to the general good, insisting that politics should be about service, responsibility, dignity and societal advancement.

According to him, these are the values the NDC is determined to promote and institutionalise as it seeks to build a different political culture in Nigeria.

Dickson also acknowledged the historical significance of Kolokuma/Opokuma in the struggle for the emancipation and recognition of the Ijaw people, describing the area as a cradle of the Ijaw struggle.

He recalled that his appreciation of the area’s historical importance informed his decision to establish the Ijaw National Academy in the community.

The NDC National Leader thanked the delegation for their solidarity and commitment to the party and the Niger Delta cause, describing the visit as a demonstration of shared values and a collective determination to advance the region’s political and developmental aspirations.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency II in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Fafi Wisdom, assured Dickson of the continued support of political stakeholders from the area.

Wisdom said the visit was organised to appreciate the former governor for his interventions in Kolokuma and Yenagoa and reaffirm the people’s confidence in his leadership.

He particularly commended Dickson for creating opportunities for sons and daughters of the area to pursue elective positions under the NDC platform despite prevailing political challenges.

He said, “Not everyone from Kolokuma is ungrateful. Many of us appreciate the sacrifices, political investments and commitment of Senator Dickson to providing opportunities for our people.”

The lawmaker expressed confidence in the NDC’s participation in the forthcoming elections, predicting victory for the party in the January 16, 2027 presidential election and the February 6, 2027 Bayelsa State House of Assembly elections.

He further declared that the NDC had established a permanent political presence in Kolokuma/Opokuma, adding that its expanding structures and growing acceptance were attracting attention from political opponents.

Wisdom also welcomed the entry of a prominent political figure popularly known as the German Machine into the NDC, describing the development as a boost to the party’s mobilisation and grassroots political activities.

He expressed optimism that the political figure’s involvement would strengthen the party’s existing structures, attract more supporters and consolidate its presence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier, NDC candidates from Bayelsa West also visited Dickson at his country home in Toru-Orua to pay their respects and express appreciation for his leadership.

The delegation, led by Hon. Selekebina Saboh, presented drinks, gifts and food items to the former governor, thanking him for founding the NDC, which they described as Nigeria’s leading opposition party.

They said the party had provided them with a platform to pursue their political aspirations and participate in the electoral process.