The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Friday urged supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid confrontation while telling Nigerians about the major strides of the current administration.

The Speaker gave the charge at the official launch of the Tinubu Again Movement 2027, which has the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, MON, as the Convener/Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Speaker Tajudeen stated that comparative analysis, with facts and figures, has become necessary for Nigerians to know what the Tinubu administration has done better than its predecessors.

He also urged the pro-Tinubu supporters and APC members not to be intimidated by their opponents.

Also at the event were the Chairman of the occasion and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; and the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, among other top government and party officials.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, Speaker Tajudeen also advised the pro-Tinubu supporters to “campaign downwards”, noting that attention should be paid to newly registered voters and non-APC members at the grassroots.

The Speaker said in part: “Do comparative analysis. Show them facts—that during the time of that president, based on the achievements that have been recorded either in your zone or state—and then compare them with what this President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing.

“Let our campaign be peaceful. Let it be issue-based. Let there be no confrontation. Let there be no intimidation, and let us not accept to be intimidated as well. If we follow that path, success is ours. And I am optimistic that 20 million votes are realizable if we remain focused and do the right things.”

Speaker Tajudeen also advised the Tinubu Again Movement to prioritise personal contacts with voters, especially at the polling unit, ward and local government area levels. “That is where you will get the support and the votes that we require,” he stated, stressing that the group should not be “campaigning to the converted”.

The flag-off saw the distribution of 1,000 vehicles, 20,000 Point of Sale (POS) terminals and a ₦100,000 take-off grant, with food items for 100,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria, in the first phase of the exercise.