The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has inaugurated the Religious Leaders in Public Enlightenment and Community Engagement (RELPEACE) in the Zone 1 Senatorial District of Kaduna State for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

This is even as the association said it had commenced massive mobilisation for the President and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections even before its inauguration.

Similarly, the Speaker on Saturday met with the leadership of the women’s wing of the Kaduna State chapter of the City Boy Movement, where he accepted to be their patron.

The leadership of the forum cuts across the eight local government areas of the Zone 1 Senatorial District, namely Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Soba, Kubau and Lere. The forum also comprises both Muslim and Christian clerics.

Addressing the leadership of the forum during the inauguration ceremony, Speaker Tajudeen said President Tinubu deserves the support of every well-meaning Nigerian for his re-election owing to his sterling performance in the past three and a half years.

The Speaker charged the religious scholars to market President Tinubu and other APC candidates with facts, noting that the President stands out as a phenomenal leader.

Speaker Tajudeen, who donated an office and a bus to the forum, made a commitment to support them in every way possible to deliver on their mandate.

“There’s something that the people of Zaria will attest to, which is that whenever we make a commitment, we make sure that we fulfill it. Therefore, I want to make a commitment today: this group will not be abandoned after elections. It has come to stay, and we shall support you the best way possible.

“We will also make sure that you all visit the Holy Lands (Umrah and Jerusalem). Another commitment I want to make is that we will give every LGA a Sharon vehicle for mobility. We will also provide fueling and logistics for each LGA.”

The Speaker, however, made certain requests from the religious clerics. “As religious leaders, you play critical roles in the lives of the people. You are highly influential among your followers.

“I appeal to you to please tell your followers why they should vote for the President for a second term. Tell them what the government has done for the country. This government has done what past administrations couldn’t do.”

Speaker Tajudeen said Kaduna State, the North-West and the entire country had benefited immensely from the APC administration led by President Tinubu.

Earlier, the Zonal Chairman of RELPEACE, Dr Nura Zubairu Dambo, thanked the Speaker for accepting to inaugurate the association as well as foot some of its bills.

“On behalf of the leadership of this association, I want to extend our sincere appreciation to the Speaker for endorsing and inaugurating this group. We also we to thank him for holding the position he currently occupies diligently. We thank him for uniting the members of the 10th for stability.

“For us in Zaria and Zone 1, we also thank him for bringing us, the clerics together, for peace and stability. Both Izala and Darika sects are now united. We now relate well with our Christian counterparts here in Zaria and Zone 1 peacefully.

“We equally thank you for giving us an office and supporting us with operational vehicles. We are also grateful for your commitment not to abandon this group after elections.

“I want to make a commitment, on behalf of the leadership of this association. We will deliver the APC for the President, you, the governor and every other APC candidate.

“We will go to all the nooks and crannies of our communities to mobilize for the APC because we are satisfied with the leadership provided at all levels so far.

“We will go to radio stations, use social media ad much as possible. I assure you that all of us are doing this because of patriotism,” he said.

At a separate engagement with the City Boy Movement women’s wing in Kaduna State, Speaker Tajudeen urged them to be well acquainted with what the APC administration had done in the past three years to market it to the people.

“You should also focus on facts. Don’t lie to the people during the campaigns. If you don’t know, tell them you don’t know,” he said. He also made a commitment to support the Movement in every way possible, including providing three operational vehicles and other forms of support.

The Kaduna State Women Leader of the City Boy Movement, Mrs Naomi Kadiri, had earlier briefed the Speaker on their activities, noting that they had been visiting market women, associations, villages and other places to market the Tinubu administration and why the President should be reelected.

She thanked the Speaker for making their job easier, particularly in the Zone 1 Senatorial District, through his countless interventions and people-oriented projects.