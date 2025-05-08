2027: Speaker Abbas, Niger, Katsina Govs, others pledge loyalty to Tinubu

Some chieftains of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have pledged loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They made this declaration on Thursday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Those present at the late Umaru Yar’Adua International Conference Centre included Katsina State Governor Dr Dikko Radda; Foreign Affairs Minister Maitama Tuggar; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari; and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa (retd.).

Also in attendance were former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VoN), Osita Okechukwu, among others.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, and Niger State Governor Umar Bago sent their apologies.

Leader of the defunct CPC power bloc operating under the platform Forum of the Defunct Congress for Progressive Change, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, stated that the media briefing was aimed at clarifying claims by certain aggrieved members of the bloc who allegedly planned to leave the APC and support another presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

The forum maintained that they had no reason to leave the APC and urged their aggrieved colleagues “to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances through dialogue, patience, and perseverance. True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort but in times of travail.”

The statement read by the former Nasarawa State Governor included:

“It is my honor to welcome you all to this important press conference.

“We have come together today with clarity, unity, and purpose. We are here to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals that brought us together in 2013, to set the records straight, and to send a clear message to all Nigerians that the former CPC majority stakeholders remain strong, united, and deeply loyal to the All Progressives Congress and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“We hereby state our resolutions as follows: We, the majority stakeholders of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who were part of the historic merger that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC), have gathered to reaffirm our identity, clarify our position, and speak with one united voice to the Nigerian public and to our teeming supporters across the nation.

“Recent developments have seen a flood of speculation and misinformation about the position of the former CPC within the APC. Let it be known clearly that we have not left the APC. We are very much here, standing tall, standing proud, and standing firm within the party that we helped to found through sweat, sacrifice, and patriotic commitment. We remain part and parcel of the APC family.

“We recall with pride how we in the CPC, in collaboration with other patriots in ACN, ANPP, APGA, DPP, and nPDP, contributed enormously to the spirit of unity and national cohesion that led to the defeat of an incumbent government in 2015 and ushered in a new era under the leadership of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. It is this spirit of sacrifice, patriotism, and commitment to Nigeria’s future that guides our every action.

“Today, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria faces challenging but necessary reforms. As responsible citizens and co-founders of this political party, we believe that now more than ever, we must remain steadfast, patient, and supportive. We commend the bold steps taken by President Tinubu, and we urge Nigerians to trust the process, knowing that the foundation being laid today will lead to a more prosperous and secure future.

“To our brothers and sisters who may feel aggrieved, we urge them to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances through dialogue, patience, and perseverance. True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort but in times of travail.

“We urge all to use the structures and constitutional avenues forward, we do so with renewed strength, a deep sense of responsibility, and an unshakable commitment to the APC and the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and ultimately, the future of our beloved country.

“We trust that you will carry this message to all corners of our nation that the former CPC stands tall, proud, and firmly rooted in the APC family and the service of our dear country, Nigeria.”*

Also speaking to journalists, Honourable Farouk Adamu asserted that President Tinubu enjoys “the right of first refusal” for the APC presidential ticket and would be the party’s candidate for the 2027 election.

“We are with Tinubu just like our leader (Buhari), and secondly, it is our conviction that Tinubu will continue to be our candidate in 2027.”

