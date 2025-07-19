2027: South-West SDP distances self from opposition coalition

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the South-West has distanced itself from the coalition of opposition political parties, instead insisting on mapping out a strategy to dislodge the All Progressives Congress at all levels of governance in the 2027 General elections.

The Chairman of chairmen in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Hon Femi Olaniyi, popularly known as Ferrari, made this declaration at the South-West Stakeholders’ meeting, held at the party Secretariat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

It be recalled that a coalition of opposition parties in Nigeria had adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general elections.

This decision was arrived at a meeting which had in attendance the chieftain of the opposition parties including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; former Senate President, David Mark; former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi among others.

Hon Olaniyi, who also doubles as Lagos State Chairman of the party, said, “We have about the challenges, progress, and the coalition at our meeting.

“We have seen how everything is being played out in our party. So, we need to brief our members, especially our stakeholders in the region.

“In the six states of Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo, respectively. We have been asking a series of questions regarding this so-called coalition, and we just called our people to intimate our resolve not to be part of any coalition at the moment.

“We make them understand that no part of the SDP in the region joins the coalition.

“Nobody can take any decision on this coalition except the directive from our National Working Committee (NWC). So, we are still waiting for our NWC to come up with its stand and everything regarding this coalition.

“As it’s stand now, there is nothing like coalition in SDP,” he insisted.

This is as he allayed the fear of party members on the various challenges confronting them in their respective states, saying, “The NWC has promised to guide us and assist each state with membership cards, register, and every other thing at the appropriate time.”

Hon Olaniyi maintained that there is unity among the leaders and all the stakeholders in the region as they always speak with one voice for the progress of the party.

“In 2027, we will rescue Nigeria from the current administration, bring a formidable government and show all Nigerians a true and real democracy,” he added.

Also speaking, a current serving lawmaker representing Ise-Orun Constituency in the Ekiti State House of Assembly under the SDP, Hon Babatunde Omotayo, also corroborated the party chairman, saying, “We are here to resolve some issues. We resolved issues and dialogued for the development of our party, SDP.

“The most important among what we discussed was how we can remain one and speak with one voice to move the party forward in the region. So, SDP as a political party doesn’t have plan to join the so called coalition,” he maintained.

Dignitaries at the meeting were all the South-West chairmen and critical stakeholders of the party in the zone.