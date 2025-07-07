2027: South-South group hails Aregbesola on ADC coalition

A Benin-based group operating under the aegis of the South-South Coalition for Aregbesola on Sunday hailed the former Governor of Osun State and ex-Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for his decision to team up with other opposition leaders to form a new political platform as an alternative to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

The group, while declaring its support for Aregbesola—who now serves as the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—said the former minister possesses the capacity and experience needed to lead the opposition party to victory in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Benin City, the Edo State capital, and signed by its Convener, Mr Sunday Oleghe, the group noted that as both Governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Aregbesola introduced numerous innovative policies that have become enduring legacies.

According to the statement: “There is no better time for political heavyweights to unite in order to rescue our country and safeguard democracy. The involvement of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in this history-making coalition is both timely and significant.

“As Governor of Osun State, Aregbesola introduced Sukuk financing to Nigeria at a time when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) opposed it over concerns of Islamisation. Yet, Sukuk has since been embraced by the Federal Government and used to finance numerous national infrastructure projects. He saw what many did not see at the time.

“He also pioneered the school feeding programme, ensuring that food for schoolchildren was sourced from local farmers, thereby empowering the state’s agricultural sector. Today, both the Federal Government and several states have adopted this initiative.

“As Minister of Interior, Aregbesola introduced online applications for international passports, significantly reducing the stress of physically visiting immigration offices.”

The coalition added that Aregbesola’s democratic credentials and reformist mindset would be valuable assets in repositioning the ADC to challenge the ruling party effectively.

“Aregbesola brings with him a wealth of democratic experience that will positively influence any political movement he is part of. In the ADC, he is positioned to help return power to the people,” the group stated.

The coalition further noted that with Aregbesola now teaming up with the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and others in a unified opposition to President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, “the hope of rescuing Nigeria has come alive.”