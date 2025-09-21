2027: South-North forum rallies support for southern presidency

Ahead the forthcoming general elections, an advocacy group has declared intention to embark on a nationwide mobilization and sensitization campaigns across the 36 states of the Federation to ensure that the South retain the exalted seat of Presidency.

Chairman of the South-North Progressive Forum (SNPF), Comrade Festus Onyekwulisi, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

The Forum said its mission was to promote power rotation without bias to any of the political parties. It however noted that the North has been in office for 24 years of the country’s independence as against 18 years of the south.

He said:”It is not enough for few political elites to agree to the zoning of 2027 presidency to the South, there must be a conscious mobilization to ensure that millions of citizens across southern states as well as the nineteen northern states actively buy into this idea and we are quietly leading the building of a national consensus that would impact the voting patterns in 2027.”

He noted that conceeding the Presidency to the South would promote the principles of fairness, federal character, and national cohesion.

“This is not about mere politics, it is about national integration, equity, justice, and fairness, it is about ensuring national cohesion so that we have peace in this nation; our vision is a Nigeria where no group dominates, but where every section has a genuine sense of belonging.”

ALSO READ: I never told anyone I wanted third term, Obasanjo opens up

To promote national stability, the Forum appealed to the existing political parties to ensure that it precluded its chieftains outside the Southern part of the country to seek presidential tickets in the 2027 elections.

“As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the South-North Progressive Forum is positioning itself as a potent, issue-based movement determined to ensure that the next election is fought on the tenets of equity and justice, potentially reshaping the nation’s political landscape.”

The Forum further dropped the hint that it would concentrate its sensitisation campaigns in the North Central geopolitical zone which it noted is favorably disposed to a president of Southern extraction in 2027.

“An independent opinion poll conducted by our partner organisations has shown that 60% of this region is favouring a Southern presidency come 2027.”