2027: South-East youth group backs Tinubu for second term

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the leading sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

In response to recent comments made by Senator Ali Ndume regarding political endorsements and electoral outcomes, COSEYL stated this in a statement from its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem.

The youth organisation emphasised that it is not solely dependent on political endorsements from party structures or elected officials.

While acknowledging that endorsements from political elites have influenced past elections, COSEYL asserted that they believe true electoral victory rests with the Nigerian people.

He said: “Instead, we are building a mass-based movement that will mobilize millions of everyday Nigerians—workers, youth, market women, professionals, artisans, and community leaders—who believe in the vision, policies, and leadership of President Tinubu”.

According to them, their goal is simple: to secure the endorsement of the people, not just politicians adding that this groundswell of support will not end at verbal endorsements; it will translate into votes at the polls.

He said: “We are confident that through grassroots engagement, robust voter education, and a clear demonstration of the President’s achievements, Nigerians will once again entrust President Tinubu with the mandate to lead the country to greater heights”.

COSEYL said that they respect all perspectives and acknowledge the electoral realities of the past.

They said that 2027 will not be decided by political calculations alone, but by the strength of the connection between the President and the Nigerian people adding that they are already building that connection every day.

