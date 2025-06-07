2027: South-East group drums support for Tinubu’s reelection bid

A group of young professionals from the South East, under the aegis of South East Progressive Ambassadors (SEPA), has called for support from Ndigbo, for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The group in a press release signed by its convener, Mr John CDO Ikeotuonye, and his secretary, Dr Justin Ogoo Nwankwo said it will be to the disadvantage of the zone not to support Tinubu in 2027.

It however expressed optimism that people of the zone were already buying into the renewed hope preachments of the president, and the message has started sinking gradually, adding that in 2027, the people would vote massively for him.

The group said: “The only time to demonstrate that the South East has taken its proper seat in strategic planning and geo-political renaissance in Nigeria is in the upcoming 2027 election and the best choice for Ndi-Igbo to make, is to unanimously key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For us at SEPA, President Tinubu has shown immense courage to address issues like diversion of funds by state governments, delays in remitting funds, and ultimately vision to enhance local government accountability and development.

“SEPA immediately calls for a close of ranks and building of bridges in the entire South Eastern States, especially by young professionals and progressives – who are tired of backroom and armchair politics.

“We call on young professionals and progressive ambassadors willing to make a difference by joining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to reintegrate, reconcile, and reconstruct the South East Region to rise and be part of this socio-political movement for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

“We therefore resolve and advise Ndi-Igbo that 2027 must not catch the South East Region unawares! We must be prepared to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda, and position for a strategic and progressive alliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The group mentioned key indices that showed that Tinubu is well-positioned to solve the challenges of the South East. They included the establishment of South East Development Commission (SEDC), appointment of a special Adviser for community liaison in South East states, key political appointments to people of the zone, and recent official visits to all the South East states.

The group said: “Following the tide of events, it is evident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity and will to achieve his promises to Nigeria. We believe in Tinubu to restructure and recover the Nigerian state from failure.”