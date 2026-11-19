Director-General of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, has described some leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as “lazy politicians” for failing to properly structure their proposed opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abdulkarim argued that they began inviting politicians into the coalition without first agreeing on its leadership arrangement, power-sharing formula and other fundamental issues.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

The NDC campaign chief compared the ADC’s coalition discussions with the negotiations that preceded the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

According to him, the APC’s founding leaders first reached agreements on key issues, including its presidential candidate and zoning arrangements, before opening the platform to other politicians.

He argued that the ADC should have adopted a similar approach by establishing clear terms and documenting agreements before seeking wider participation.

“I used to term some of the people I see in ADC as lazy politicians,” he said.

Abdulkarim added that the ADC’s approach to the coalition discussions lacked the level of preparation he believed was necessary for a successful political alliance.

“Right from the start, even when they are constructing this coalition that they talk about, instead of them finding a way of doing what the APC had done, put everything in black and white,” he said.

He also faulted suggestions that Peter Obi could emerge as the running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, questioning the basis for such an arrangement before the coalition had agreed on its structure.

Abdulkarim further criticised what he described as a sense of entitlement among some political elites, particularly over claims concerning which region should produce the country’s next president.

“The entitlement from the elite, I find it very annoying sometimes. You just decide the North. Which is North?” he asked.

He argued that political discussions about regional power distribution should take into account Nigeria’s political history, noting that northern leaders had occupied the presidency at different periods, including the administrations of former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida and the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite his criticism of the ADC’s approach, Abdulkarim said the NDC was not opposed to opposition cooperation ahead of the elections.

He maintained, however, that such an alliance did not necessarily have to operate under the ADC, suggesting that the NDC could also provide a platform for opposition parties to work together.

He specifically mentioned the possibility of an alliance involving Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on a joint presidential ticket.