2027: Soludo mobilises Anambra APGA to deliver 50% votes for Tinubu

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra State chapter, on Friday made a bold declaration to remain upbeat in their resolve to support and ensure a massive 50 percent of the votes for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come the January 2027 general elections.

The party and the people of the state indicated this during the launch of the APGA Presidential Campaign Council held at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The rally drew a mammoth crowd of party faithful and residents mobilised from across the 326 wards, 21 local government areas, and three senatorial districts of the state.

The huge crowd of APGA members and support groups has, no doubt, sent a strong message to the opposition Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that the battle for the Aso Rock seat is neither for the weak nor merely a social media buzz.

Addressing the party faithful who converged on the imposing Ekwueme Square, the State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, pledged to work hard to ensure that the people of Anambra give President Tinubu a whopping 50 percent of their votes next year.

He reiterated that APGA has no presidential candidate for the 2027 general election and has since adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as its candidate of choice for next year’s polls.

“We are targeting 50 per cent for the President,” the governor declared, adding that APGA had earlier adopted the presidential candidate of the ruling party and that the party’s decision to support the APC and President Tinubu in 2027 was purely a political arrangement.

He said, “Today, we adopt the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as our candidate.”

Soludo noted that President Tinubu has shown great love and attention to the plight of Ndigbo in the South-East geopolitical zone at large, and the people of Anambra in particular.

According to him, the President appointed several Anambra indigenes to strategic positions in Lagos State during his administration as governor.

“We don’t have a presidential candidate. Tinubu is our candidate,” he said.

The governor pointed out that the state recorded only about 5,000 votes for President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election which he won, yet he has continued to respond to some of the challenges facing the state—such as the precarious erosion menace—and other key areas across states in the South-East region.

“We gave him only about 5,000 votes, and yet he is doing wonderful works in the state,” Soludo stated.

He appealed to the people of Anambra to support Tinubu in the 2027 election, as doing so would give the state and the South-East stronger opportunities to engage with the Federal Government and, in the process, negotiate for greater developmental projects.

“We need to vote for him in order to sit with the government at the centre and negotiate for the development of the South-East and Anambra State,” he added.