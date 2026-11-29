…rallies Ahoada East for Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi to account for his eight-year administration, particularly its performance in Ahoada East, insisting that the people should assess political leaders based on their records rather than campaign promises.

Wike also urged the people of Ahoada East Local Government Area to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, arguing that the President’s economic reforms had improved financial allocations to states and local governments, thereby creating opportunities for development.

The minister threw the challenge on Sunday during a Rainbow Coalition Town Hall meeting in Ahoada East, Rivers State, where he recounted projects executed by his administration in the area and questioned what Amaechi accomplished for the people during his tenure as governor.

He specifically challenged Amaechi to identify projects executed in Ahoada East, saying the people should not be swayed by political rhetoric without demanding evidence of performance.

“Let me tell you, when Amaechi was governor, let’s start with him. Tell me one thing Ekpeye people can go home with, what Amaechi did for the people of Ekpeye. If you don’t say it here, don’t say it again,” Wike said.

The former Rivers governor listed several projects executed under his administration, including the dualisation of the Ahoada-Omoku Road, the establishment of a Rivers State University campus in Ahoada, construction of teachers’ quarters, rehabilitation of schools and the completion of abandoned road projects.

He said his administration also completed the road linking Emohua, which he claimed had been abandoned by a previous administration, and upgraded the status of traditional institutions in the area.

Wike further recalled that his government awarded the Ahoada-Omoku Road and the Emohua-Kalabari Road projects to Julius Berger, explaining that the contracts were funded through the state’s internally generated revenue.

“I did not bring a political contractor. I brought Julius Berger. I completed the first phase and awarded the second phase to get to Omoku. I gave it to Julius Berger,” he said.

“I signed an agreement with Julius Berger, to collect N5 billion every month from our IGR. The contract had 14 months completion period and in that 14 months, the contractor got N70 billion,” Wike added.

The minister also defended Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the policy had enabled increased revenue inflows to state and local governments.

According to him, the financial constraints previously experienced by local governments had made it difficult for council chairmen to execute meaningful projects and meet their obligations.

He recalled that, during his tenure as governor, some local governments received as little as N10 million monthly after deductions, while others had zero allocations.

Wike argued that the situation had changed under Tinubu, making it possible for elected representatives and local government administrations to undertake constituency and community development projects.

“Today they have money. Money is coming to the states. Money is coming to the local government. It is a policy of somebody, leadership. What people were running away from before, what other presidents were running away from, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, ‘I will do it,’ and he has done it,” he said.

Describing the country’s economic situation before Tinubu assumed office, Wike said Nigeria was on the verge of collapse and required courageous decisions to restore economic stability.

“Nigeria was in intensive care unit before. Nigeria was in coma. Nigeria was about to die. But this man came and said, ‘God, you gave me this opportunity. Give me the courage, give me the wisdom. Let me take decisions that will bring Nigeria out of this coma, that will bring Nigeria out of this intensive care unit,'” he said.

He maintained that the removal of fuel subsidy, although initially difficult, was necessary to establish a foundation for long-term economic prosperity.

Wike also cited the avoidance of prolonged industrial actions in public universities, improved capacity to meet pension obligations and increased funding available to different levels of government as developments he attributed to the Tinubu administration.

The minister warned the people against entrusting their political future to politicians whose promises, according to him, were not backed by verifiable records.

“I have come to you as my in-laws. I have never led you astray politically, and I will never. I challenge any politician in this country, whether from this zone or any other zone, that has done what I have done for Ahoada East in particular. I challenge that person,” he declared.

Wike also criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his repeated presidential ambitions and political party changes, questioning his record as vice president and chairman of the National Council on Privatisation under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He equally faulted Amaechi’s record as governor, raising questions about the execution of some projects, including the proposed 1,000-bed Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital and the Rivers State monorail.

Wike alleged that $39 million was spent on the specialist hospital project without a corresponding foundation, while N68 billion was expended on the monorail project.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the former administration’s mosquito-eradication initiative, alleging that N14 billion was spent on the programme.

The minister urged voters to demand accountability from politicians seeking their support rather than accepting campaign promises without examining their previous records.

Meanwhile, Wike called for political reconciliation among stakeholders in Rivers State, declaring that disagreements within the political family had been resolved.

He said the Rainbow Coalition arrangement was designed to accommodate political interests across party lines, with candidates from different parties working together in the forthcoming elections.

“We have all reconciled. Let nobody say we still have problems. We are working together as a team in one political family. There is no more problem,” he said.

He also cautioned supporters against violence, alleging that political opponents could attempt to provoke clashes capable of disrupting the electoral process.

“We don’t need to fight. Don’t be provoked. Let them campaign. You go and campaign. Let them tell us what they have. We have something to offer,” Wike said, urging the Ahoada East council chairman to ensure peace in the area.

Earlier, the Paramount Ruler of Upata Kingdom, HRM King Eze Oluwarikpo Felix, Eze Upata III, assured Wike that traditional rulers and people of Ahoada East would support the political arrangement presented by the minister.

He said the community would not remain on the sidelines in the forthcoming elections, citing Wike’s infrastructural contributions to the area and Tinubu’s policies.

“We want to make it clear to you today, Your Excellency, that Ahoada East will not play a minority role. We are stating it emphatically clear, given what you have done for our people and what Mr President has done for this great country, we have no option but to support what you have asked us to do,” the monarch said.

He listed the Ahoada dual carriageway, university campus, remodelling of Western Ahoada County High School and the establishment of a general hospital among projects he attributed to Wike’s administration.

The traditional ruler also expressed optimism that the proposed industrial estate in Ahoada would be activated after the elections to generate employment and expand the state’s revenue base.

Similarly, the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Abuba Ochoma, said his administration had commenced grassroots mobilisation through town hall meetings and engagement with the 54 communities in the council.

He declared that Ahoada East was prepared to support Tinubu, Oke Chinda, the governorship candidate, and other candidates endorsed under the Rainbow Coalition.

Also speaking, Prof. Kaniye Egbeku, a member of the Governing Council of the Federal University, Dutse, and Prof. Solomon Egbe commended Wike for infrastructural development and appointments extended to indigenes of the area.

They cited the construction of roads, the establishment of the Rivers State University campus in Ahoada, the rehabilitation of educational facilities and the empowerment of indigenes as some of the contributions of his administration.

Venerable Benjamin Ekpeye, representing the Bishop of the Ahoada Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), also acknowledged Wike’s support for the Christian community and offered prayers for the minister and his political engagements.