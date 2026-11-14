2027: Shagari urges politicians to shun character assassination

Former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has urged politicians to avoid character assassination, personal attacks and inflammatory statements ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that such conduct could threaten national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Shagari said political campaigns should focus on governance, policies and development rather than attempts to discredit opponents through derogatory remarks and mudslinging.

He made the call in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Musa Ubandawaki, amid concerns over the increasingly hostile political atmosphere as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

The former minister stressed that political competition should be guided by mutual respect, maturity and a commitment to democratic values.

“Politicians must learn to play the game with decorum, maturity and a high sense of responsibility. Democracy thrives on constructive engagement, healthy competition and the presentation of alternative ideas, not on derogatory statements, character assassination and deliberate attempts to malign political opponents,” he said.

He warned that inflammatory comments by political leaders and their supporters could heighten tensions, provoke violence and deepen ethnic and religious divisions across the country.

Shagari noted that political disagreements should not create hostility among Nigerians, who share common interests and a collective responsibility to protect the country’s stability.

He called on political parties, candidates, campaign organisations and spokespersons to make governance-related issues, including security, economic recovery, education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment, central to their campaigns.

According to him, Nigerians deserve campaigns that present practical solutions to the country’s challenges rather than personal attacks that contribute little to national development.

The former minister also reminded politicians that elections were temporary exercises, while Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence remained permanent national responsibilities.

He urged political leaders to place the country’s interests above personal ambitions and partisan considerations.

Shagari, who also served as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), appealed to political stakeholders to promote tolerance, mutual respect and responsible communication throughout the electioneering period.

He maintained that no political ambition was worth sacrificing the nation’s hard-earned peace and unity.

“The strength of Nigeria’s democracy will ultimately be measured not by the bitterness of political contests but by the maturity, civility and patriotism demonstrated by those seeking public office,” he said.