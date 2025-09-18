2027: Seyi Tinubu can challenge his father for president – Presidency

The Presidency, through the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that Seyi Tinubu is qualified to run for any political office in the country, including the governorship of Lagos State.

Bwala made this known in an interview on The Clarity Zone podcast posted on YouTube on Wednesday.

He dismissed claims that Seyi’s political involvement is only tied to his father’s position, saying the president’s son has built his own image among young people.

“If Seyi Tinubu’s father is the president, what stops him from running for Lagos State governor? Seyi Tinubu can even challenge his father in the next election,” Bwala said.

He said Seyi has kept friendships over the years and has supported young people to access opportunities in government across party lines.

“At a point, he was even criticised for the people he brought into government, who were mostly Obidients. That tells you he doesn’t have biases,” Bwala explained.

Bwala added that his own criticisms of the Tinubu administration did not affect his relationship with Seyi, saying the younger Tinubu can separate politics from personal ties.

He also noted that Seyi has not been linked to scandals common with children of past Nigerian leaders.

“You will never see him attacking people on social media, even though his father is one of the most vilified in recent memory. He has built relationships even with critics of this government,” Bwala said.

Bwala urged Nigerians to assess Seyi based on direct encounters rather than assumptions.

“Until you experience somebody, don’t have an opinion of them. Too many people inherit other people’s problems without any personal encounter,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE